Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confined to US, travel ban imposed bitcoinist.com

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, must remain in the United States for the time being, a federal judge said on Monday, according to a Reuters report.

The decision comes after Zhao, the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws.

The judge ruled that Zhao should remain in the US until a Seattle court determines whether he should remain in the country during a sentencing hearing in February or be allowed to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where He has citizenship.

Last week, Zhao resigned as CEO of Binance after admitting to deliberately failing the exchange to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. As part of the bail agreement, Zhao agreed to a $175 million bond.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle said he would review the ruling regarding Zhao’s stay in the United States after the U.S. government appealed a prior ruling, which allowed Zhao to be flown to the United Arab Emirates ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled for February 23. Was allowed to return to the Emirates.

In addition to Zhao’s guilty plea, Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, agreed to pay a fine of more than $4.3 billion and plead guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.

CZ’s conviction looms

Under federal guidelines, Zhao faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison. Changpeng Zhao has also agreed not to appeal against any sentence during this period. A Justice Department spokesman told Reuters that prosecutors would schedule Zhao’s prison sentence closer to her sentencing.

According to the report, one of the major concerns in this case is the potential difficulty in securing Zhao’s return to the United States, as there is no extradition treaty between the US and the UAE.

However, as reported by Bitcoinist, Zhao’s lawyers argued against the notion that he is a flight risk, citing that he paid a substantial bail package and his voluntary presence in the US to take responsibility for his actions. Gave.

The outcome of CZ’s trial and conviction has not yet been determined, leaving open the possibility of additional sanctions or penalties. These judicial proceedings will determine whether the former CEO will be subject to imprisonment and the subsequent implications and sanctions imposed on Binance by US regulators.

