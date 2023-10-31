October 31, 2023
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Restaurant Group PLC


Disclosure of public transactions by an exempt principal trader with recognized intermediary status acting in a client-service capacity
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (“Code”)

1. Main information

(a) Name of the exempted principal dealer:

Investec Bank PLC

(b) Name of the proposer/offerer to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each proposer/offer

Restaurant Group PLC (The)

(c) the name of the party to the proposal with which the exempted principal trader is associated:

Investec is a joint broker of Restaurant Group PLC (The)

(d) Date of transaction made:

30 October 2023

(e) Apart from the company in 1(b) above, is the exempted major dealer making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or potential cash offer, indicate “N/A”

N/A

2. Transactions by Exempted Major Dealers

Where there has been a transaction in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offerors named in 1(b), the details of Table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional Copy The category of relevant protection dealt with.

Currency and other monetary amounts of all prices must be stated.

(a) buying and selling

class of relevant security

buy Sell

total number of securities

Highest price paid/received per unit (pence)

Minimum price paid/received per unit (pence)

ordinary shares

sales

63,049

67.5

67.5

(b) cash-settled derivative transactions

class of relevant security

Product Description
For example cfd

nature of behavior
For example opening/closing long/short positions, increasing/decrease long/short positions

Number of reference securities

price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) to write, sell, buy or change

class of relevant security

Product Description For example call option

Write, buy, sell, convert etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates

price per unit exercise

Type
Like American, European etc.

end date

Option amount paid/received per unit

(ii) exercise

class of relevant security

Product Description
For example call option

exercise/against exercise

number of securities

price per unit exercise

(d) Other transactions (including subscription of new securities)

class of relevant security

nature of behavior
such as subscription, conversion

Description

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. Other information

(a) Compensation and other dealing arrangements

Details of any compensation or options arrangement relating to the relevant securities, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, made by the exempted principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer to make a deal or refrain from making a deal There may be temptation. Any person acting in conjunction with a party to propose:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”

(b) agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempted principal trader making the disclosure and any other person connected with it:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; Or
(ii) voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative refers:
If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”

Date of Disclosure:

31 October 2023

Contact Name:

rich white

telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

Public disclosure under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to the Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for advice on the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The code can be viewed on the Panel’s website.

Source

