November 24, 2023
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) – MusicMagpie PLC


Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

Disclosure of public transactions by an exempt principal trader with recognized intermediary status acting in a client-service capacity
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (“Code”)

1. Main information

(a) Name of the exempted principal dealer:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

(b) Name of the proposer/offerer to whose relevant securities this form relates:
MusicMagpie PLC

MusicMagpie PLC

(c) the name of the party to the proposal with which the exempted principal trader is associated:

MusicMagpie PLC

(d) Date of transaction made:

23 November 2023

(e) Has the EPT previously made, or is today making, a disclosure under the Code in respect of any other aspect of this proposal?

No

2. Transactions by Exempted Major Dealers

(a) buying and selling

class of relevant security

buy Sell

total number of securities

Highest price paid/realized per unit

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ordinary

Purchase

32,837

18.92p

18.695p

ordinary

sales

81,503

19.2p

18.95p

(b) Derivative transactions (other than options)

class of relevant security

Product Description
For example cfd

nature of behavior
For example opening/closing long/short positions, increasing/decrease long/short positions

Number of reference securities

price per unit

(c) option transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) to write, sell, buy or change

class of relevant security

Product Description For example call option

Write, buy, sell, convert etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates

price per unit exercise

Type
Like American, European etc.

end date

Option amount paid/received per unit

(ii) to exercise

class of relevant security

Product Description
For example call option

number of securities

price per unit exercise

(d) Other transactions (including subscription of new securities)

class of relevant security

nature of behavior
such as subscription, conversion

Description

Price per unit (if applicable)

Currency and other monetary amounts of all prices must be stated.

Where there has been a transaction in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offerors named in 1(b), the details of Table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional Copy The category of relevant protection dealt with.

3. Other information

(a) Compensation and other dealing arrangements

Details of any compensation or options arrangement relating to the relevant securities, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, made by the exempted principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer to make a deal or refrain from making a deal. Any person acting in conjunction with a party to propose:
nobody

nobody

(b) agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempted principal trader making the disclosure and any other person connected with it:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; Or
(ii) voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative refers:
nobody

nobody

Date of Disclosure:

24 November 2023

Contact Name:

Claire Gamble-Dale

telephone number:

02076016132

Public disclosure under Rule 8 of the Code should be made to the Regulatory Information Service and also emailed to the Takeover Panel. [email protected], The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for advice on the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The code can be viewed on the Panel’s website www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk,

Source

