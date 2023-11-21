November 21, 2023
Form 8.3 - Ergomed PLC


8.3

By Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure
A person having an interest in the relevant securities representing 1% or more
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (“Code”)

1. important information

(A) Full name of the discloser:

Rathbones Group PLC

(b) Disclosure of owner or controller of interests and minority positions, if other than 1(a):
Nomenclature of individuals or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee, settlor, and beneficiaries must be named.

(C) Name of the proposer/offerer to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each proposer/offer

Picton Property Income Limited

(D) If an exempt fund manager is associated with a proposer/offeror, state this and specify the identity of the proposer/offeror:

(I) Date Position Held/Held:
For disclosure of opening position, state the latest practicable date before disclosure

20/11/2023

(F) Apart from the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making the disclosure in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or potential cash offer, indicate “N/A”

Yes

2. status of the person making the disclosure

If the offeror or offerors named in 1(c) have positions or rights to subscribe for disclosure in more than one class of relevant securities, Table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant ho). Security.

(A) The interests and short positions of the offeror or offerees in the relevant securities to which the post-transaction disclosure relates (if any).

Class of relevant security:

npp ordinary shares

interests

short term

Number

,

Number

,

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

93,328,115

17.04%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and buy/sell agreements:

Total:

93,328,115

17.04%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to buy or sell relevant securities, must be given on Supplementary Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)

The class of relevant security in respect of which the subscription right exists:

Details including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentage:

3. Transactions (if any) by the person making the disclosure.

Where there has been a transaction in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offerors named in 1(c), Table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional Copy The category of relevant protection dealt with.

Currency and other monetary amounts of all prices must be stated.

(A) buying and selling

class of relevant security

buy Sell

number of securities

price per unit

npp ordinary shares

sales

6,000

67.9794p

npp ordinary shares

sales

3,500

67.2375p

npp ordinary shares

sales

3,000

67.238p

npp ordinary shares

sales

5,910

67.95p

npp ordinary shares

sales

10,500

68.07p

npp ordinary shares

sales

8,460

68.075p

npp ordinary shares

sales

26,400

68.1035p

npp ordinary shares

sales

15,500

68.14p

npp ordinary shares

sales

10,000

68.15p

npp ordinary shares

Purchase

5,700

67.15p

npp ordinary shares

Purchase

21,411

67.5001p

npp ordinary shares

Purchase

5,595

67.7638p

npp ordinary shares

Purchase

15,000

67.825p

(b) cash-settled derivative transactions

class of relevant security

Product Description
For example cfd

nature of behavior
For example opening/closing long/short positions, increasing/decrease long/short positions

Number of reference securities

price per unit

(C) Stock-Settled Derivative Transactions (Including Options)

(I) write, sell, buy or exchange

class of relevant security

Product Description For example call option

Write, buy, sell, convert etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates

price per unit exercise

Type
Like American, European etc.

end date

Option amount paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

class of relevant security

Product Description
For example call option

exercise/against exercise

number of securities

price per unit exercise

(D) Other transactions (including subscription of new securities)

class of relevant security

nature of behavior
such as subscription, conversion

Description

Price per unit (if applicable)

npp ordinary shares

transfer out

58,600

4. other information

(A) Compensation and other dealing arrangements

Details of any compensation or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities, which constitutes an inducement by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person to avoid a deal Could. Working together with a party to propose:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”

nobody

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, whether formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person concerned:
(I) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; Or
(ii) Voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative refers:
If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”

nobody

(C) attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Position) attached?

No

Date of Disclosure:

21/11/2023

Contact Name:

Jessica Gleason – Compliance Department

telephone number:

+44 (0)151 243 7254

Public disclosure under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to the Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for advice on the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The code can be viewed on the Panel’s website.

Source

