Forivari Launches New Industrial 3D Printer FT400 – Toolchanger Patent Application

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 3D printing company ‘Forivori’, a brand of Jelect, held a product launch event at its headquarters (Seoul) with its distributor 3DCloud on October 25. “We were able to see positive feedback from company executives and customers in the Korean market,” said a representative of the recently founded company Forivori.

At the event, Forivari announced the launch of its first product, the FT400, and supplied it to the market through local distributor 3Dcloud. The first impression of the launched product is the acrylic exterior and excellent built quality using CNC machining manufacturing process. Inspired by the idea that the advent of plastic injection technology has replaced ivory – the first natural plastic raw material, the Forivari brand name was launched to introduce advanced 3D technology into modern civilization.

The R&D team broke down the basic elements that a 3D printer should have, which are ‘High Performance, High Efficiency, Sustainability’ and developed their products based on these pillars. Specifically, Forivari’s

The company proudly introduces the ‘high-performance’ FT400, which adopts toolchanger technology for high-speed printing of various materials. With planetary gears, the extruder has a gear ratio of 5:1, while its weight is 40% lighter than existing. Furthermore, unlike the magnetic method, the extruder can be quickly changed via latches on the left and right sides of the X-axis.

By implementing this technology, travel distances and unnecessary activities have been reduced, and the CoreXY structure is ideal for higher speed operations than the previous IDEX method.

In addition, with large build volume (400*400*600), FT400 can print most human applications such as helmet and thigh socket and meet the needs of different users. FT400 is a smart choice that can be applied ‘efficiently’ in various applications.

For stable output even in large quantities, instead of the existing top-down method, bottom-up technology is used as the XY gantry moves up and down with high-performance ball screws. This improves the quality of the lower and upper layers without any errors like bed sagging.

Users no longer need to do manual or semi-auto leveling. Full-auto leveling is now available by controlling the Z-axis with 4 motors.

Furthermore, flow rate control and inertia are reduced through ‘pressure advance’ using ‘vision sensor system’ with excellent output quality and ‘input size’ function of high-performance 32-bit firmware.

Forivori aims to maintain consistent output quality even in South Korea’s 3D printing environment, where floods and heavy snowfall occur all four seasons. To this end, it is equipped with an ‘Active-Heated Chamber System’ and can guarantee ‘stable’ 3D printing quality for users anywhere in the world.

Maker Station software allows monitoring. In case of printing error, a notification will be sent to the user via mobile phone. The device can be controlled externally with functions constantly being improved through firmware updates.

Additionally, the smart cabinet of the device can accommodate four filaments (1 kilogram each). When the stored filament is exhausted additional filament is automatically provided through the supply device. UPS function provides backup for power outages, ensuring stable and continuous performance.

Along with currently available PLA PETG, TPU and PP, this device is capable of printing engineering plastics such as PC, ABS, carbon and nylon.

“Preparing for overseas delivery after participating in SIMTOS in April 2024, we plan to begin delivery to the Korean market through this event and begin online recruitment of overseas and local partners (www.jelect.com),” said Forivari official. Is planned.”

contact:

Seong-hoon, Jeong

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +82.2.895.2312

