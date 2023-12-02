Forget 'Tripledemic'. The US is headed for a 'syndemic' this winter – and experts warn we're unprepared

Experts say that combined with a surge of flu, RSV and other pathogens during the winter season, Covid in December will likely reach levels not yet seen this year. It won’t be much different from last year’s “Tripledemic.”

Raj Rajanarayanan, assistant dean for research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology campus in Jonesboro, Ark., told Luck That America is a “sitting duck” in the face of a “syndemic” winter.

This is a term he prefers to “tripledemic”, as it acknowledges the impact of more than three pathogens on the health care system, and the need for policies to address this phenomenon, in addition to medical interventions. Also accepts.

“Strained hospital capacities, workforce exhaustion, fatigue, lack of effective medical equipment, poor communication, lack of compliance [with COVID precautions]The lack of continuity planning and the pervasive impact of social determinants of health “only make the country’s fragile health infrastructure more fragile,” he said.

COVID wastewater levels are “high” and trending upward again, surpassing their 2023 peak that occurred in September, according to wastewater data posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Is on its way to doing so. COVID hospitalization rates have increased by 10% week over week, according to the latest available data. And deaths, though not increasing, are not decreasing either.

Jay Weiland, a top COVID forecaster cited by leading public health experts such as Dr. Eric Topol, pointed out Luck He has “little doubt” that this winter’s COVID wave will be the highest the country has seen since last winter, when Omicron unleashed XBB.1.5, or “Kraken,” causing cases to skyrocket again. Were.

There’s a “reasonable chance” it will surpass last year’s wave, he said — but it’s much less likely it will compete with the Omicron peak early in the winter of 2021-22, when U.S. infections reached an all-time high. I went.

🔹️Preliminary winter forecast has been released. As JN.1 Pirola grows, the numbers are projected to increase rapidly in the coming weeks. There is considerable uncertainty as to how far JN.1 will be able to penetrate our population’s resistance, so a reasonable range for the peak has been provided. pic.twitter.com/XnPrza3p36 – JWeiland (@JPWeiland) 1 December 2023

Meanwhile, U.S. rates of hospitalization from RSV and flu are also rising, and outpatient visits for respiratory illnesses are unusually high, according to CDC data.,

“This past year really showed what happens when we spend a few years without seeing our normal viral trends,” said Dr. Karen Acker, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. Luck on Friday.

This is an allusion to the “immunity debt” theory, according to which infection from other pathogens increases after epidemiological precautions are abandoned. Some attribute the potential incidence to last year’s relatively severe winter respiratory disease season, which challenged hospital capacity in many locations.

“It may take some time for viral levels and immunity to balance,” he said. “This could be another bad year.”

Flu on the rise, RSV ‘near peak’

But not all experts agree. “It’s too early to say this will be a bad year,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), said recently. Luck. While pathogens such as flu and RSV peaked earlier than normal during last year’s so-called “tripledemic,” the severity of the season was “no greater than normal.” In addition, low hospital bed capacity and understaffing have contributed to the crisis, making it look worse than before, he said.

Encouragingly, while hospitalization rates from COVID, RSV and flu are rising in the United States, they remain below levels seen at this time of year during the past two years. Still, they are significantly higher than those seen in the two winters before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of RSV hospitalizations is the highest since 2020, except for last winter. And the number of hospitalizations due to flu is the highest it has been this time of year since 2017, when they were the same — even with the exception of last year.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said in testimony Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations that the U.S. flu season, though typical so far, is “rapidly increasing” and RSV levels are “peaking.” is close.

Many experts told Luck This winter’s respiratory season should resemble pre-pandemic years compared to last year, although normal seasonal viral patterns may take several years to re-establish.

Osterholm recently reported that it could take a year or two for the winter viral season to return to normal Luck. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Luck He expects a more standard season this year, “with the exception that COVID-19 will continue to be a major force influencing hospitalization and death numbers.”

Adalja expects there to be the usual mix of COVID, flu, rhinovirus, metapneumovirus, RSV, adenovirus and seasonal coronaviruses, most of which will present as the common cold.

It is possible, but uncertain, that the US is seeing a rise in cases. mycoplasma pneumonia, Experts say this is an unusual bacteria that can cause lung infection. Such a rise is reportedly taking place among youth in China, apart from the Netherlands, Denmark, France and Ireland.

Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics in the Johns Hopkins Department of Medicine, said there’s “no strong sense that this will be a particularly bad” respiratory season, he said. Luck, “But when it comes to respiratory pathogens it is very difficult to predict the future, as we have learned in recent years.”

A recent case of a swine flu strain new to humans in Britain “reflects the uncertainties we face on this topic,” Wray said. World Health Organization officials said Friday that the sick person, who has recovered, lived close to pigs but had no contact with them, and “limited human-to-human transmission may have played a role, “Although there is “no definite evidence.”

Although Ray doesn’t think that particular strain of swine flu will pose a major threat to humans this winter, “something like this is always looming as a possibility,” he said.

COVID is a constant wild card

Of the three main winter respiratory pathogens — COVID, flu and RSV — COVID remains the biggest threat this season, Cohen told Congress on Thursday. “It is still the respiratory virus that is sending the greatest number of people to hospital and killing them,” he said.

Experts are particularly keeping an eye on the variant “Pirola”, BA.2.86, and its descendants, such as ZN.1, saying their faster rate of spread could exacerbate the anticipated winter surge.

Already, BA.2.86 and its descendants are thought to be behind about 9% of COVID cases in the U.S. — third in the race for viral supremacy and just a few percentage points behind “Eris,” EG.5, according to CDC data released last week.

According to a recent report from the World Health Organization, the BA.2.86 viral family represents about 9% of sequences reported globally over the past month, with levels doubling every week for the past four weeks. Last week it upgraded BA.2.86 and descendants to a variant of interest of global proportions – second only to the category of variant of concern. And the CDC issued a statement on the variants, saying it expected BA.2.86 and its descendants to continue to be developed in the US, and that JN.1 would be selected as the variant with particular potential.

While BA.2.86 and its descendants are not believed to cause more severe disease than other Omicron variants, according to WHO, experts say the larger-than-expected increase in cases will still put pressure on an already fragile US health care system. Will put.

‘Defense loan’ is one of many principles

While some experts point to the immune debt theory as the driver behind the post-pandemic viral season, some experts say other theories should be considered. Among them: that COVID suppresses the immune system — at least temporarily, and in at least some — making them more vulnerable to other infections.

Second: Being infected with both Covid and another pathogen at the same time makes other pathogens like RSV more serious.

An addition: viral interference, in which competing viruses like COVID “cancel out” other viruses for a period of time. Such an event appears to have occurred during the 2009 H1N1 bird flu pandemic, during which other strains of flu and RSV “disappeared” for a period of time, as Osterholm explains.

Rajanarayanan points to a recent article British Medical Journal, The findings of which suggest that COVID contributed to the increase in RSV cases last year “through the large increase in the number of children infected with COVID-19 and the potential long-term adverse effects of COVID-19 on the immune and respiratory systems.” From.”

“Immunity debt is a hypothesis,” said Ryan Gregory, a biology professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. Luck. But “the consequences of getting the answer wrong require us to test all available explanations and not be satisfied with making assumptions because one explanation seems plausible.”

Regardless of how we got here, increasing exposure to the virus after a period of low exposure — to pay off the so-called immunity debt — isn’t helping anyone, Gregory argues.

“There is no circumstance in which more virus spread is a good thing,” he said.

Source: fortune.com