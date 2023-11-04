Forget the state pension, this is how I want to plan my retirement

Image Source: Getty Images

It’s easy to get a state pension, but I don’t want to do that. In fact, I consider myself lucky to live in a country that offers everything.

But when we retire we want a little rest, right? So it makes sense to have a little extra cash handy while we’re at work.

This may mean paying extra into the company pension. Or putting cash into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) or individual savings account (ISA).

i choose share

SIPPs and ISAs have different benefits, but there’s one thing I like about them both. We can use them to hold shares in great British companies – and that’s my long-term preference.

I won’t try to make a case for buying the stock here. Well, except to point out that the UK stock market has outperformed other forms of investing for over a century.

This is a choice that individuals have to make themselves based on their needs, attitude towards risk and all kinds of personal things.

Today, I just want to look at a question we often hear asked.

Withdrawal of cash?

Everything about investing for the long term is going great, for decades to come. And ignoring what happens in the short term. But we don’t live forever, and one day we’ll want to have cash, right? So how do we do that?

Again, we’ll all have our own preferred strategy for withdrawing retirement cash. And I can’t tell you what to do. But I can tell you how I plan to approach it.

First of all, I mostly invest in dividend stocks, that way it might be a little easier since they already pay income.

So maybe all I need to do is stop buying new shares with my dividends, and just take the cash instead.

mitigate risk

But I will still face risks. And when I rely on cash for short-term expenses, it’s no good.

Imagine I retired in 2019, and I owned bank stocks (which I do). And they all had to pause their dividends in the pandemic. Eek!

I plan to reduce my risk in two steps.

The first is to move your cash into investment trusts. When I want to stop working, the closer I get, the further I go.

Diversity

I have already bought something City of London Investment Trust share. it holds shell, unilever, bae System… and a lot more FTSE 100 Dividend Stock.

It has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years. And it is currently yielding about 5.2%.

So I get diversification and a dividend track record in one. And as the years go by I will move more and more of my money into similar trusts.

keep some cash

This is still no guarantee that I won’t face a dividend cut in the future. So I intend to sell enough shares to keep at least a few months of the proceeds in cash, to provide a backup.

I’m not sure how much security I would keep in cash. It will depend on how much I have when the time comes.

