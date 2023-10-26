Image Source: Getty Images

I’m certainly not anti-FTSE 100 But I think now is a good time to scour the wider London Stock Exchange for great bargains. Many quality UK shares are trading well below their intrinsic values ​​due to recent market volatility.

Let me show you the proof! I’ll also reveal the three top British stocks on my wish list today.

bargain galore

In a new report, analysts at Octopus Investments say British shares are now trading at about a 40% discount to the rest of the developed world. As the chart above shows, this inequality has been increasing rapidly during the last six years.

The study states that “The FTSE 100 is at a huge discount to long-term average multiples“Very. Right now, the average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for London’s major stock index sits at around 11 times.

However, Octopus says UK shares are left out of the lead index.Appear at an even more attractive price, It says smaller shares are now trading at an 18% discount to the FTSE 100’s forward P/E ratio. As the graphic below shows, this is double the historical average of 9%.

It seems a case can be made that such low valuations are not justified. As the octopus says: “Small and mid-cap stocks continue to report solid trading“, and adds that”Companies are well capitalized, and with interest rate stabilization likely, the outlook remains solid,

I have 3 UK shares on my radar

I have been trading outside the FTSE 100 in recent days. Just last week, I added some more Sports Workshop Shares in my portfolio after huge price weakness. And I’m looking for more cheap stocks.

Bank of Georgia Group there is one FTSE 250 The company is currently on my shopping list. It currently trades at a Forward P/E ratio of 4x And Gives a 10% dividend yield.

While the broader banking sector remains under pressure, adjusted profits here rose 29% between January and June. While it faces tough competition TBC BankI expect earnings momentum to continue as demand for financial services increases in emerging markets.

central asia metals In my opinion, it also seems too cheap to leave. It trades at a P/E ratio of 6.2x for 2023, while its dividend yield is 10%.

I think its share price could rise from current levels as consumption of the so-called energy transition metals balloons. The company owns the Konrad copper mine in Kazakhstan and the Sasa lead-zinc project in North Macedonia.

Ultimately, I’m considering adding Bluefield Solar Income Fund For my stock portfolio. As the name suggests, this company makes money by investing in renewable energy assets. As a result, earnings may be at risk during inclement weather.

Still, I’m expecting demand for clean power rockets to grow in the long run. I believe this is simply not reflected in the Forward P/E ratio of 8.5x. Bluefields also offers a hefty dividend yield of 7.7%.

These are some exceptional stocks that investors can buy at low prices today.

Royston Wild holds positions at Games Workshop Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Games Workshop Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

