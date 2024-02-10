It is no secret that cryptocurrencies can reach unimaginable prices overnight. There was no better example of this than in 2021 when Shiba Inu (Crypto: SHIB) surged nearly 900% in just a few weeks.

Unfortunately, the Shiba Inu’s well-known flaws will hinder its ability to repeat its past success. There is no better option for investors looking for a safer and more reliable path to riches in the world of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (Crypto:BTC).

Image Source: Getty Images.

breaking down the basics

There are a myriad of reasons why Bitcoin is better than Shiba Inu, but the most impressive and obvious one is one: supply. In this regard, Bitcoin is the antithesis of the Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu has over 589 trillion tokens in circulation today. Bitcoin has just 19.25 million. While there is an infinite supply of meme coins, Bitcoin has a cap of 21 million, with the remaining 1.75 million set to slowly enter circulation at a decreasing rate over the next 116 years.

Algorithmically controlled through a process called “halving,” Bitcoin’s strong monetary policy means it is much better suited for long-term appreciation. Approximately every four years, the reward miners receive for validating transactions is halved. This reduction in the reward rate reduces the creation of new Bitcoins and contributes to the overall scarcity of the cryptocurrency.

The halving process will proceed on its scheduled timeline until 2140, which marks the year when the last Bitcoin will be mined, and the cryptocurrency will enter unprecedented territory.

Even though Shiba Inu’s price was able to overcome its token supply in the early days, it is more challenging today as the market becomes more familiar with its flawed structure. In recognition of its inconsistent supply, Shiba Inu developers introduced a burn mechanism to reduce the supply and artificially increase its price. The efforts so far have proved futile.

As the crypto market boomed in 2023, Shiba Inu was more or less left behind, as its massive supply outweighed any demand. While Bitcoin surged by more than 150%, Shiba Inu climbed a modest 25%.

Bitcoin is just getting started

The gap between Bitcoin and Shiba Inu is a microcosm of the growing disparity between Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market. While developers implement upgrades and solutions to make other cryptocurrencies more functional, Bitcoin has no team of developers manipulating it.

This is because Bitcoin does not need them. Its basic design is simple and efficient, and it represents what cryptocurrencies should be. Day after day and year after year, Bitcoin is working just as it has since its launch in 2009, without any developers or centralized entity. It should come as no surprise that Bitcoin has become the most valuable cryptocurrency as it is also the most secure, decentralized, and flexible.

The best part is that this realization is solidifying and, on its current trajectory, it is adding more demand to its scarce supply. Take the recent approval of 11 new Bitcoin ETFs as proof of this. For years, Bitcoin was written off as a speculative and worthless asset used only by criminals. Fast forward to today, it has become the most valuable cryptocurrency with a new home on Wall Street.

Analysts like Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, believe that increased adoption from traditional finance could be the catalyst that propels Bitcoin to new heights. They have tens of trillions of dollars available, if even just 1% of this capital from institutional investors flows into Bitcoin, its price could reach more than $1.5 million. This would be an increase of more than 3,000% from today’s prices.

Is this enough to make you rich? who’s to say? The concept of “rich” is obviously subjective and varies from person to person. While the cryptocurrency market is full of uncertainty, few things are more objective than the simple fact that Bitcoin is built for the long term and remains the best choice for investors seeking true decentralization, security, and scarcity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stocks in Bitcoin, consider this:

Motley Fool Stock Advisor The analyst team has just identified what they believe 10 best stocks For investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could deliver tremendous returns in the coming years.

stock advisor Provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks every month. stock advisor The service has more than tripled the returns of the S&P 500 since 2002*.

View 10 Stocks

*Stock Advisor returns are as of February 5, 2024

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in Bitcoin and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Forget Shiba Inu: This Cryptocurrency Could Make You Rich was originally published by The Motley Fool

Source