Forget renting out Britain – and build your empire in France

Bayonne in the French Basque Country has outperformed the rest of the country in terms of house prices – Tuul and Bruno Morandi/Digital Vision

Imagine you are buying an investment property at a price well below the average UK house price, and paying a mortgage interest rate of 3-4 per cent, rather than the 6 per cent or more charged by British banks. are doing.

Then imagine being a homeowner in a system that is designed to promote long-term stability in a market where home prices are rising.

This is not a fantasy world – this is the reality of being a landlord in France.

While rising interest rates and increased regulation are strangulating the British buy-to-let model, things are very different across the Channel. Landlords can still earn a reasonable annual income from their properties, capital growth is a real possibility, and – by UK standards – regulation is a light touch.

Here, Telegraph Money talks to investors who have left the UK to build a rent-to-buy empire in France – and how you can do the same.

‘you have to do your homework’

The Vendée region in the west of France could offer high rental yields to British investors – Julien Leeuw/Moment RF

Moving to France was a long-term dream for Barbara and Peter Calder, and once their two children were grown they decided to pursue it.

In 2019 Barbara, a retired special needs teacher, and Peter, who worked in supply chain logistics, swapped their lives in the East Sussex village of High Hurstwood for a house in L’Hermenault, a village in the Vendée in the west of France. Gave. ,

They decided to keep their UK home and rent it out. Once they settled in France they decided to add a French rental property to their portfolio by enlisting the help of estate agent Leggett.

Knowing that there would not be a huge demand for rental homes in their small village, Barbara and Peter decided to buy in the nearby town of La Chatagnerai. Their strategy was to keep entry costs low. They chose a dilapidated two-bedroom, three-storey townhouse that had been on the market for the past three years and was priced at €80,000. Its owners, a divorced British couple, were eager enough to get rid of it that they accepted an offer of €25,500.

The couple then spent 18 months carrying out a €36,000 renovation, bringing their total investment in the property to €61,500. “I checked the price before renting it and an estate agent said it was worth €100,000,” said Peter.

In January 2022 Peter, 66, and Barbara, 72, found a tenant – a single mother with two children – who pays them €500 rent per month.

Once their estate agent fees (€500 per annum), property tax (about €300 per annum) and maintenance costs are taken into account, this gives the couple a solid 8pc annual yield.

“You have to do your homework,” Peter said. “Renovating the house was obviously a lot of hard work, it wasn’t quick or easy, but buying at the price we bought it at means the numbers keep going up.”

Navigating French rental rules

The tenancy rules in France were foreign to Barbara and Peter. For example, leases vary depending on whether a property is rented furnished or unfurnished.

Furnished homes are typically let on a one-year lease, but unfurnished homes – like Calder’s home – come with an automatic three-year lease. Landlords can’t end leases early, and must give six months’ notice if they want to sell, but tenants can move in with one month’s notice.

There are legal mechanisms to allow landlords to evict a tenant if they default on rent, but this process can be slow due to seasonality. “Under the French system you can’t evict anyone over the winter period,” Peter said.

Like their British counterparts, French landlords also have to deal with a certain amount of red tape. A property must be surveyed before it is rented out. Its gas and electrical systems will be checked, and the surveyor will look for the presence of hazards such as asbestos, termites and lead paint.

Recently, Peter and Barbara also had to have the home energy efficiency rated. The newly-renovated house meets the required standard. But, Peter said, some homeowners have not been so lucky and have started selling older properties – a scenario that will be familiar to many British homeowners, concerned that their homes may not meet those tough energy efficiency standards. Will do which the government has said will be implemented. From 2025.

When it came to actually buying the property, Peter and Barbara bought their French rental with cash. However, experts say British buyers interested in following their example will be more likely to consider a British bank mortgage.

Mathieu Canny, co-founder and managing director of Sextant Properties, a French estate agent specializing in working with international clients, said French mortgages are typically fixed and long-term, lasting up to 10 years (with interest rates around ( 3.4pc) to 25 years (4.2pc).

“The only problem is the language barrier, because most of them don’t speak English,” he said.

Another issue is that French banks have tightened their lending criteria since the financial crisis, said James Rolt, regional sales manager at Beaux Villages Immobilier, Savills’s affiliate in south-west France. Want a deposit. About 20pcs.

France’s procurement costs could rise sharply

Potential buyers also need to consider France’s substantial purchase costs.

Asking prices include estate agent fees, but buyers face a range of legal fees and taxes. These vary depending on the value and location of the property – Mr Rolt, based in northern Charente, says his buyers typically pay around 8 per cent.

Ongoing costs include an annual tax, known as “tax foncier”, which is a property tax that must be paid by the property owner. Rates vary by area but Tim Swaney, director of Home Hunts estate agents, said the average is around €800 to €900 per year – but you should be prepared to pay more than this in some areas.

There is also a housing tax for second homes, which is equivalent to British council tax.

It is waived for those living in their main residence, but is payable for second homes in France. It is paid by anyone living in the property, whether owner or tenant, even if the owner is a French resident. This means that British landlords in France may have to pay both taxes.

Kar D’Vas It hit the headlines this year when the French government announced it would give thousands of local authorities the option to impose surcharges of up to 60 per cent. It should affect only those sectors where the government sees an imbalance between asset supply and demand.

The tax knife doesn’t really sink in until you decide to sell. Capital gains tax (CGT) is charged at 19 per cent, although the longer you own the property the less tax you will pay. If you hold it for 22 years or more, you won’t have to pay any CGT.

Sellers must also pay a social benefit tax of up to 17.2 percent, a levy that also reduces the longer you hold the property; Social charges are removed after 30 years

Properties and locations tipped for top returns

For Mr Rolt, the big difference between renting to buy in France versus Britain is that entry prices are much lower on the other side of the Channel.

He suggests that it will happen “Owner“Emulate the Calders and look for two to three-bedroom homes with outdoor space in city center locations.

“The French are generally not prepared to travel for work in the same way as the British,” Mr Rolt said.

“The best rental properties are close to amenities. I would avoid big cities, as entry prices are very high, and focus on small market towns where you can buy cheaply and maximize your yields.

In the town of Rafek, where Mr Rolt lives, he estimates that a three-bedroom house with outdoor space in good condition would cost around €150,000. Its rent will be approximately €650 per month, giving a yield of 5 per cent.

Mr Kenny echoed this advice, suggesting investors stay away from the French capital. “Britain and France are very similar,” he said. “In Paris, like London, prices are high so yields are very low.”

He suggests the city of Lille, where rental demand from students and young professionals is strong.

Would-be buyers are advised to look beyond Paris to cities like Lille, where the cost of entry to the property market is lower – Velilung/iStock Editorial

Buyers can pick up a two-bedroom apartment for around €290,000, and rent it out for around €995 per month, giving a yield of 4-5 per cent.

Of course, this yield is no better than putting money in a UK bank, but Mr Kenny said buyers should look at the long game, as prices in France are rising.

According to Notaires de FranceThe average price of flats rose 2 percent last year, while the average price of houses rose 3 percent last year, according to the official monitor of property prices in France.

Among the better performers was the city of Bayonne in the Basque Country region of south-west France, where flat prices have risen by almost 12 per cent in the past year. Elsewhere, the northern port city of Le Havre saw house prices rise by 12.5 per cent in the past 12 months.

“In 10 years you will see capital appreciation,” Mr Kenny said. “The market in France is strong and stable.”

Mr Swaney, who covers Paris, the south of France and the Alps, agrees. “Interest rates have gone up, but there is still a lot of interest for properties at the moment,” he said.

“Projections are for continued price growth, although perhaps at a slower rate than in the past few years. These markets are not bullish or bearish, they grow slowly but steadily.”

