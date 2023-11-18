Forget quiet luxury. ‘We don’t need half of these things,’ says celebrity stylist Alison Bornstein.

By almost every measure, Americans are economically stressed. Yet we’re bombarded with messages to “buy more and more,” says personal stylist Allison Bornstein.

Based on his viral three-word method and the wrong shoe theory, Bornstein has a radical, new idea: “Just because you have money doesn’t mean you have to spend it.”

Before the holidays, here’s how to avoid the temptation to overspend.

It’s not often that we’re told to buy less, at least on social media.

More likely, we are encouraged to wear Loro Piana cashmere baseball hats and carry $300 Smythson notebooks like Gwyneth Paltrow in the name of “quiet luxury” and justify such expensive purchases using “girl math.” goes.

This is in addition to the existing “treat” culture trend, which promotes spending money on small expenses like Starbucks as a form of self-care.

“We don’t need half of these things,” said Allison Bornstein, celebrity stylist and author of the new book “Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed.”

“Wait a while,” she said.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courtroom in which she is accused of hitting Terry Sanderson during a 2016 family ski vacation, Park City, Utah, March 21, 2023.

By almost every measure, Americans are economically stressed. And yet, we are bombarded with messages to “buy more and more,” Bornstein said.

Bornstein, who has been a style consultant for more than 13 years, encourages her clients to work with what they already have. “It’s easy to buy something new, but you can use what you have,” he said.

“You can be more creative, more interesting and more affordable.”

While some things may be worth the splurge, such as a nice coat or expert tailoring, “just because you have money doesn’t mean you have to spend it,” Bornstein writes in “Wear It Well.” Are.

With his viral three-word method for defining personal style and his wrong shoe theory for shaking up common combinations, there’s a reason his ideas resonate, and some of it is because of the fatigue of spending. “People are tired and have left with a pile full of stuff we’ve been told to buy and don’t know what to do,” he said.

Silence the noise completely, cautions consumer-savings expert Andrea Woroch. “The easiest ways to avoid temptation are to unsubscribe from emails, opt out of text alerts, turn off push notifications in retail apps, and unfollow brands on social media,” he said.

Additionally, deleting payment details stored online helps create a “shopping barrier” that forces you to think about your purchasing decisions, Woroch said.

Otherwise, sleep on it, Woroch and Bornstein both advise. Bornstein recommends adding an item to a wish list before making a purchase, and resisting the urge to buy something just because it’s on sale.

Bornstein writes in her book, “If you didn’t want something when it was full price, you probably wouldn’t want it at a discount either.” “Think of the sale as a bonus,” she said. “When you know in advance that the item you want is on sale, it’s that much sweeter.”

