Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Might Also Make You Rich The Motley Fool

If there has been any overarching investment theme in 2023, it has probably been artificial intelligence (AI). Since the launch of conversational chatbot ChatGPIT in late 2022, tech giants have been scrambling to incorporate the latest AI technology into their business models, while investors have been bidding up shares of companies they believe ​​that they will be most successful in taking advantage of it.

So far, chipmakers NVIDIA Has been one of the biggest winners in this promotion cycle. But like under-the-radar AI investments Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -0.14%) and symbolic (SYM -0.48%) may soon get a chance to shine. Let’s find out why these stocks can make excellent additions to your investment portfolio.

Advanced Micro Devices

Graphics processing units (GPUs) and other types of computing hardware are the backbone behind many of our favorite consumer-facing technologies, and artificial intelligence is no exception. While Nvidia currently dominates the market for the most powerful AI-enabled chips, Advanced Micro Devices is hot on its heels and launching an impressive offering of its own. And this can greatly benefit its long-term investors.

AMD and Nvidia have long been rivals in computing hardware, where they produce chips for video games, data centers, and cryptocurrency mining, among other uses. Traditionally, Nvidia has held the top of the market, while AMD has competed on price – providing buyers with better value for their money. That rivalry could spill over into AI chips as AMD seeks a lucrative share of a market that CEO Lisa Su expects to be worth about $400 billion by 2027.

This month, AMD announced two new chips in its M1300 series: the M1300x and M1300A, which are designed to run large language models – algorithms that can generate original content based on vast arrays of training data. According to Su, AMD’s new chips are on par with Nvidia’s flagship H100 chip, and even outperform it on some parameters. His company has also won big-name clients Microsoft And meta platformBoth will deploy the chips in their data centers.

In the third quarter, AMD’s revenue increased 4% year over year to $5.8 billion. But investors should expect its revenue growth to accelerate in the coming quarters as its AI chip business grows.

symbolic

Before big language models like ChatGPT became popular, most people associated AI with robots – machines that can make life easier by performing tasks that would otherwise have to be done by humans. Symbotik aims to use this technology to improve the efficiency of warehouse operations. And it could be being in the right place at the right time to pursue this opportunity.

There are many reasons why a company might want to automate its warehouse or manufacturing processes. A larger workforce can lead to unwanted political scrutiny and the threat of unionization, which can increase labor costs. Symbiotic can help companies solve these problems as well as increase the speed and accuracy of their warehouse operations. Industrial robots are nothing new, but AI technology could make them more autonomous and able to respond to challenges.

Symbiotic’s offerings have earned a big vote of confidence from America’s largest retailer, Walmart, which plans to install its warehouse robotics in all 42 of its US distribution centers. These systems will not completely replace workers, but should boost their productivity.

In the fourth quarter, Symbiotic’s revenue increased 60% year over year to $391.9 million on the back of healthy demand for its automation systems. And while the company is not profitable based on GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), its net loss decreased by nearly 15% to $45.4 million, indicating that it has a path to profitability as it continues to grow its operations. keeps.

Which stock is better for you?

Advanced Micro Devices and Symbiotic are both great ways to bet on the rapidly growing AI market, but they serve different investment strategies. As a large and mature company with diverse revenue streams, AMD is the safe choice. Symbiotic’s future is less certain due to its small size and lack of profitability. But that gives it greater long-term growth potential as its business reaches scale.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Will Abifang has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

