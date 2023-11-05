Forget NFTs, Neopets’ big revival hinges on ‘phygital’ products

Neopets is still operating nearly 24 years after its first release, and now it’s planning its big comeback of sorts. World of Neopia CEO Dominic Law, who now leads the company that bought Neopets for $US4 million in July, emphasized that the team has nailed those difficult monetization efforts like NFTS . Instead, they’re going back to the old standby – which the famous Spaceballs prophet Dahi succinctly put it – “merchandising, merchandising, merchandising.”

World of Neopia purchased the Neopets assets from Chinese company NetDragon Websoft earlier this year. In July, the new Neopets team led by Law announced it had a brand new approach to bringing the site back to its full glory. He acknowledged how many of his famous minigames no longer work since Adobe withdrew support for Flash. The team promised a new centralized website, a new plot, and a lot more transparency from developers.

But the main focus of the new CEO’s work is on how to make Neopets money. Law told CNBC that the Neopets team has merchandise they want to sell you. He described some of these as “phygital” products, meaning plushies, toys, shirts and other products that include a QR code to receive in-game bonuses, which appears to be similar to amiibos.

Law promised a return to form, which also means going back to the old form of in-game and real-world monetization. Law has regularly claimed that Neopets still has 1 million active users, although this is compared to the game’s 35 million monthly active users in two days in 2005. In September, the company said it had the most traffic in the last five years because of all this revival talk.

The game may see a bump in traffic from curious older Neopets players, but to keep a permanent cash machine running, Law told the folks at Gamescom Asia that they need to find new ways to build their IP while licensing it to the likes of Monopoly’s creators, Hasbro. The game needs to be developed. and card maker Upper Deck.

Neopets was always a cash-generating venture for kids, so it was natural that it tried its hand at digital collectibles during crypto’s sudden boom over the past two years. The now-defunct NetDragon has begun work on Neopets NFTs, but now the Neopets meta site includes a message of “redirecting resources to the development of a game that we feel better reflects our values ​​and vision.” Can reflect.” Although the gallery of non-fungible tokens is still available (“Game Portal” still says “Coming Soon”), the team said they are no longer working on that kind of digital monetization.

In many ways, Neopets predicted the black hole of video game monetization through its play-to-earn Flash games. Just 20 years ago, players needed to take care of their neopets by purchasing food and care products using in-game currencies. The game featured two types of digital coins, NeoPoints and NeoCash, the latter of which could be purchased with real-world money or obtained through casino-style chance games—AKA gambling.

Nowadays, most major game releases, like Mortal Kombat 1, as well as legacy multiplayer titles like Destiny 2, include a variety of purchasable in-game currency to access some of the coolest looking cosmetics or gear. Yet Law stated that he considered the new Neopets to be a return to “early Internet gaming culture in its purest form”. In his conversation with CNBC, he said he did not want to take the path of trying to “exploit every dollar out of your pocket.”

Neopets instead focuses on garnering ample nostalgia from those who played Neopets in its early stages. In a video released earlier this year, the Neopia team showed that a new “3D open world simulator” called World of Neopets was in development and scheduled for release next year. A brand new Neopets plot titled “The Void Within” is also scheduled to be released in early 2024.

