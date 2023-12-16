Forget Microsoft: Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Poised to Boom Instead The Motley Fool

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft Often dominates the conversation, and rightfully so. Early on, the company partnered with OpenAI, a start-up that is attracting the attention of investors around the world.

But let’s put Microsoft aside for a moment. Many stocks may benefit from the AI ​​trend, but some are less obvious than others. For one such under-the-radar AI pick, investors should consider buying shares Booking Holdings (BKNG 1.13%).

Booking stock is at an all-time high at the time of writing, but if management’s AI plan works, the stock could continue to hit new highs in the future.

How can AI help a travel platform?

Before I explain how AI can help, it’s best to start with how the company makes money. Booking is a platform that travelers can use to find flights, hotels, rental cars, and more.

After figuring out what they need, travelers can choose to book directly with the airline, rental car company, etc. In these cases, the booking simply earns a commission. It’s a good business and has made the company what it is today. However, management’s aspirations are higher.

Booking’s management would like its users to book every aspect of their travel directly on its platform – it calls it “connected trips”. To make this approach possible, the company had to build its own payments platform.

A travel agent will help people book every aspect of their travel. But for a company of Booking’s size, hiring a human agent would be cost-prohibitive. So, management is hoping that it can train its AI to do the work of a travel agent, furthering its vision for connected trips.

It is more than just a philosophy. If Booking can continue to make progress on this, shareholders should benefit.

Why is this the right lever to pull?

By processing customer payments itself, Booking can hold travelers’ cash for a while, which boosts the company’s cash flow. As the chart below shows, free-cash-flow growth has outpaced revenue growth over the past five years.

The exciting thing is that there is still plenty of scope for this trend to continue.

When Booking processes transactions on its platform, it is called merchant revenue. And when it earns commission, it is called agency revenue. By 2023, merchant revenue is set to exceed agency revenue for the first time. However, through the first three quarters of 2023, merchant revenue makes up only 51% of total revenue, meaning it has ample room to grow to a larger percentage of overall revenue.

Furthermore, it is possible that multiple users of Booking may be making their travel arrangements at different locations. If the company’s AI travel agent is effective, it could lead users to book many (if not all) aspects of their travel on Booking, thereby increasing revenue.

Increasingly effective AI can support the top line of bookings as users purchase more of their travel arrangements in one place – this is management’s view of connected travel. This is only possible when booking is processing payments, and when it is processing payments, it promotes cash flow.

In the long term, an increase in cash-flow from bookings could lead to better returns for the market. That’s why I believe this is a stealth AI stock to consider buying, even though it’s trading near all-time highs.

John Quast has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com