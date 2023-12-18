Forget iPhone 15 or Pixel 8 Pro, this is the perfect smartphone of 2023

Samsung Electronics Company’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone has a triple camera module on the back. , [+] The company’s Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, July 21, 2023. Samsung Electronics unveiled its next-generation foldable device at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul on July 26. Photographer: Seongjoon Cho/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

As the mobile AI war begins, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to decide the best smartphone of 2024. Will it be the phone that books a table at a restaurant before I even think about eating there? Or the handset that pays my taxes while I play Candy Crush?

As for the current crop of less intellectually gifted devices, there are some that deserve the title of “Best Smartphone of the Year.” Google’s Pixel 8 Pro takes the best photos I’ve ever seen on a mobile (without lens accessories), especially for my skin tone. But the facial unlock technology isn’t great and some units suffer from display glitches.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is technically a perfect phone with a few shortcomings. Except for one: Apple’s software lockdown policy that disables features if its devices are repaired without authorization. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra has the best display in the game, but it’s cumbersome and expensive.

Motorola’s Razr Plus has made big strides in improving its flip phone formula and added some ingenuity to the mix with a larger second screen. However, looking at last year’s specifications makes it a tough choice, especially considering the high price of the device.

Neither of these handsets matches the phone I returned to after every review: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. The entire concept of Samsung’s Fold could have easily been thrown into the dustbin after the company launched the original Fold in 2019. The glass on a flexible phone that folds into an iPad Mini seems like it’s a recipe for disaster.

Let’s be clear, those early handsets Were Full of battery life and poor UI issues. But Samsung kept at it, refined the technology, and ultimately produced the most complete smartphone experience available today with the Z Fold 5.

Let’s start with battery life: It’s surprisingly good. After four months of use I typically go 1.5 days between charges, which is impressive considering there are two power hungry OLED screens on this thing. I do use some battery saving techniques, like charging up to 80 percent and using extra dim mode in the evening, but the poor battery life of previous Folds isn’t an issue here.

A big part of this is using smaller cover displays for basic functions. I text, doom-scroll, and take photos on the tiny display, which probably consumes less power than other traditional smartphone screens due to its narrow aspect ratio. When I’m doing some shopping, watching YouTube or writing a serious email, the big folding display takes over. That natural separation of roles has saved a lot of battery charge over the last four months.

If you’re a power user, the Z Fold 5 completely and shamelessly addresses your smartphone addiction. You can run three apps at once, thus squeezing out the last few drops of dopamine your tech-obsessed brain can produce. Listening to music while watching YouTube soccer highlights, reading player stats, and making changes to my fantasy soccer team might be the best opportunity for me to engage in metrics.

For better or worse, this is the Fold 5’s main attraction and ultimately its not-so-secret weapon. I’m not sure how I entered passwords or banking information, without my password manager, aside from the pre-folded display. Shopping research and price comparison is easy, as is any task that requires some skill. This is a surprisingly attention-grabbing feature even for non-technical people.

When my nieces saw the Fold 5 multi-tasking in full flow, they said they could scroll through TikTok and Instagram at the same time. My trendy, iPhone-owning youngest niece asked rhetorically, “Am I a Samsung girl now?”

This shows that Samsung didn’t need to copy the iPhone to win over its customers after all. I’m sure we can all learn a cliché lesson here about being your authentic self.

The brightness of multi-tasking hasn’t diminished even after four months, which I guess shows Samsung has quietly made its UI more stable and reliable over the years. If the word “TouchWiz” sends a shiver down your spine, you should know that Samsung has moved on from its past of UI quirks.

Samsung Experience UI was introduced with the Galaxy S7, but the Korean company really hit its stride with the S21. Watch my video review below.

However, it is still packed with many features. When I pull down the Settings menu, I get a feeling of FOMO because I don’t know what half of these features do. For example, I haven’t used the Samsung Kids app yet and probably never will. This is a long-standing problem with Samsung phones, with too much information being given about the phone’s features while too little being said about the phone’s features. Maybe AI will solve this.

still work to do

I can’t stop looking at the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera tech with curiosity. Google phones can easily capture a world-class image without any modifications or setup. If anything is wrong, it has a suite of AI tools to correct the picture.

In comparison, the Fold’s camera is a bit average. Samsung likes to over-sharpen images and increase contrast to compensate for poor performance. To me, this is pretty obvious in most photos.

In good conditions the Fold 5 takes good photos, but when challenged by poor lighting or moving images the results can be mixed. It’s not unusual for me to take out of focus shots, or images that lack a lot of detail. This is a great deal as the camera is one of the main features of smartphones and you should consider this before purchasing this phone.

The Fold 5 is also extremely expensive. It launched at $1,799 for the 256GB model, making it one of the most expensive handsets on the market at the time. This cost is compounded by the fact that the Fold 5 will receive four Android updates and five years of security patches. Unlike Apple’s (at least) five-year iOS update policy and Google’s eight-year patch promise, the Fold 5 doesn’t exactly match that. If Samsung wants to charge nearly $2000 for a phone, it needs to improve quickly in this area.

If you can look past the price and don’t need the best camera technology, this is the best phone for current and aspiring power users. Samsung has kept the phone consensus intact and created something unique that improves on traditional smartphones without any of the risks of previous Fold iterations.

