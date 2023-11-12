Forget hybrid cars – Lexus is focused on EVs

toyota

After long dominating the hybrid market, Toyota, or at least one of its subsidiaries, has set its sights on the growing world of electric cars. If all goes according to plan, the Japanese company’s luxury line, Lexus, could have the longest-range electric vehicle on the market in a few years, as it becomes less focused on Lexus hybrid cars.

Lexus has dipped its toe in the lithium-rich waters of the electric vehicle market before – but its efforts have been a bit of a disappointment. Its RZ 450e comes with 308 horsepower, but it takes the crossover 5 seconds to go from 0 to 60, which is pretty pedestrian by EV standards. What’s worse, range is a major issue for many EV opponents. The RZ Premium has a maximum range of 220 miles, which is low for a modern EV and very poor for a supposed luxury option.

Still, if the key feature of the LF-ZC (Lexus Future Zero-Emission Catalyst) concept hits the road, that range could nearly triple by 2026. Toyota unveiled the Lexus electric car at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show – with new battery technology that could do just that. The LF-ZC is much sportier than a crossover – but the estimated range is so insane that the same batteries can deliver class-leading range on either platform.

Toyota promises “almost double the range of a conventional BEV” thanks to its new battery architecture. Some outlets, including Reuters, are putting the figure at 1,000 km – or about 620 miles. This means the vehicle will go about 100 miles further than the current longest range EV you can buy.

Solid-state batteries are a game changer

Until now, increasing vehicle range has, for the most part, been a crude and simple process. Do you want to go further? You fill your vehicle with more batteries. Motor efficiency, modest advances in battery technology and other factors play a role in this – but manufacturers have tended to take the easy route on their long-range vehicles. This increases the weight of the vehicle, which ultimately affects the performance, and also increases the price.

Toyota and some other manufacturers are taking a different approach. They are developing “solid-state battery technology”. Solid-state batteries have about twice the energy density of lithium-ion cell EVs and other technologies currently in use. This means you can travel twice the distance with the same weight of batteries. They are more durable than current cells, less prone to thermal runaway, and less likely to be damaged when used in extremely hot or cold environments.

But the Japanese auto giant can take the lead in this matter. Production of vehicles using its “Prismatic High-Performance Battery” is scheduled to begin in 2026. Other manufacturers are predicting 2027 or 2028 as the year their solid-state technology will hit the road. So if you were worried about the Prius completely dominating the hybrid market over the past few decades, it’s time to buckle up. It seems we are on an even longer journey.

