Forget hedge fund billionaires; It is Mark Zuckerberg who is building one of the largest houses in America. Even larger than Central Park, their air complex will contain several mansions, an underground bunker and, for some reason, a village and 11 tree houses connected by rope bridges. - LuxuryLaunch

When it comes to billionaires, size matters. How else can one explain their obsession with big houses and big boats? Florida native Ken Griffin plans to build the world’s second most expensive home in Palm Beach, worth $1 billion. Now, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg is making headlines for the same reason — building Koolau Ranch, one of the largest homes in American history. The billionaire founder of Facebook owns more than 1,500 acres of land on Kauai, known as the “Garden Island” for its extensive tropical rainforests. With a net worth of $121 billion, he is ready to turn plans into action with a $270 million development that will include multiple mansions, an entire village and a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker for the estate.

The guy who only wears a gray t-shirt, hoodie, and jeans would spend a fortune on what could be called one of the largest personal creations ever. The huge, self-contained complex, spanning at least 57,000 square feet, will house two residents, along with 30 bedrooms, a swimming pool, sauna, conference rooms and a library. In a very secret, James Bond manner, the homes will be connected via an underground tunnel. According to NYmag, the large soundproof bunker will feature a living area, library, and escape hatch, all made of metal and concrete. If a bunker sounds quaint, what about a network of 11 tree houses connected via a series of rope bridges? Whether this is for the billionaire couple’s three children or for himself, it is not clear.

Zuckerberg and his guests never have to worry about leaving, as the property will have its own water and food supplies. In addition to the amazing guest house, there are luxurious amenities for Silicon Valley’s toughest CEOs like a gym, a sauna, multiple swimming pools, a hot tub, a cold plunge pool, and a tennis court.

While the luxurious Hawaiian real estate project seems like a dream home, it’s already full of nightmares. An online petition demanding that Zuckerberg stop “colonizing” the Aloha State has garnered over 1 million signatures. However, that didn’t stop the tech tycoon from owning a piece of beach land in Kauai the size of two Central Parks.

Zuckerberg had a falling out with neighbors in 2016 when he built a 6-foot wall around his property to reduce highway and road noise. This wall blocked access to Pilua Beach for local people. This incident was followed by another ordeal where Zuckerberg filed a lawsuit against families who claimed ownership of parcels of land within his property. The billionaire couple plans to expand farming, animal husbandry, conservation and wildlife conservation work on the land, but to the locals, this is nothing but neo-colonialism.

