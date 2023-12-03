Forget cash! As savings rates peak, I’m getting around 8% per year by investing in UK shares

Image Source: Getty Images

For a short time in 2023, cash was giving UK stocks a run for their money. Savings rates rose after the Bank of England (BoE) raised base rates for the 14th consecutive meeting in August.

National Savings and Investments promoted one-year savings bonds paying a fixed rate of 6.2%. The rescuers were crazy about it. £7.7 billion of cash was raised in September alone, surpassing NS&I’s target of raising funds for the entire year in a single month.

It was also possible to get a five-year fixed rate savings bond by paying 5.85%, which I found to be a better deal. That return has already outpaced inflation, which fell to 4.6% in October. It could continue to beat inflation until 2028.

The day of the depositors has come

Cash was king for a month or two. But I think its moment has already passed. The BOE has kept the base rate at 5.25% in its last two meetings, and no one is expecting it to increase at the next meeting on December 14.

Governor Andrew Bailey may be pretending otherwise but I think savings rates have peaked and may start falling soon. And it’s starting to look like stocks and shares are settling down.

Investors have been waiting for peak interest rates all year. It’s been a long time coming but now it looks like we may be there. FTSE 100 Jumped 1.52% in November, while S&P 500 Soared more than 8%.

Investors are now dreaming of a Santa rally. History shows that December is the best month of the year, with global equities up 74% over the last 50 years, according to research by BestInvest.

I would welcome a share price rally, but it is not necessary. I spent the summer and autumn on high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stocks, and expect them to generate a good return even if the market continues to fall.

i winter hot

My two recent stock purchases would generate an average yield of 7.85%. The first is the homemaker Taylor Wimpey, which trades at a very cheap valuation of just 6.9x earnings with a blockbuster earnings yield of 7.3%. the second insurer is Legal and General Group, which is even cheaper, with a P/E of 6x and a yield of 8.4%. These returns loot the cash.

It is important to remember that yields are never guaranteed. Dividends may be cut if the company does not generate enough income to pay them. However, both shareholder payouts are covered twice by earnings, a level generally considered safe.

Their share prices have struggled recently, which is hardly a surprise given the turmoil in the stock markets over the past few years. Still, I think both have plenty of room for growth as interest rates fall and the economy begins to pick up. Of course I could be wrong and unlike cash, my capital is at risk.

If I’m right and interest rates start falling next year, savings rates will sadly but inevitably decline. On the contrary, the stock market should rise and, with luck, my dividend income will keep flowing. Again, no guarantees, but I’m putting all my spare cash into UK shares today while they’re still cheap.

Harvey Jones holds positions in Legal & General Group PLC and Taylor Wimpey PLC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

