Forget basic AI tools, digital clones will be the next big disruptor in the workforce

digital human cloning It involves creating a highly realistic digital replica, whether in the form of an image, avatar or multimedia content, to such an extent that it is difficult to distinguish from the real person.

In the workplace, the practice of digital human clone employees is set to become common. However, this transition cannot occur without navigating valid Security and Ethics concerns.

Digital employees will provide many cost-cutting benefits to employers, while human employees may get better benefits work life balanceAs their digital counterparts take responsibility for the more routine aspects of their roles.

Advanced technology has ushered in an era where it appears that employees can work in two places at once. Although it may sound like science fiction, a growing number of people are already using digital “twins” to represent them during meetings and manage routine tasks in their professional roles. Meanwhile, many industries are already harnessing the power of digital clones, resulting in substantial gains in efficiency and productivity.

The potential implications of this emerging technology are huge, but its widespread application in future work requires close investigation, especially in the areas of ethics and privacy.

Are we ready for a digitally cloned workforce?

Digital twinning (or cloning) is the extremely accurate replication of real-world individuals in cyberspace. These digital twins mimic a person’s physical, physiological, personality, and skill characteristics while mimicking certain aspects of their voice, appearance, and behavior.

The decision to employ digital clones in different areas can increase financial efficiency and contribute to overall business growth. One notable opportunity lies in the ability of digital clones to relieve employees from monotonous, repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus their attention on more strategic projects – thereby increasing profits and contributing to overall productivity growth. It happens.

According to forecasts, the global AI market value will exceed US$1 trillion by 2028 (its current value is US$207.9 billion). Significant expansion of AI-supported productivity is already taking place in countries such as Sweden, Japan, Germany and France. Given these statistics, it is no surprise that employers are deeply interested in the potential impact of AI in the workplace.

However, employees’ feelings regarding AI are nuanced. 67% of professionals believe AI will make a significant impact in their respective industries within the next five years, while a recent Reuters report shows 19% of workers have fears about the possibility of job displacement . Nevertheless, the risks posed to workers by AI can be mitigated by ensuring that emerging technologies prioritize the well-being of humanity above everything else. This strategy may include substantial investment in re-skilling and upgrading the current workforce to guarantee its continued relevance.

Could cloned workers become more desirable than humans?

There is no doubt that many employers will appreciate the many benefits of employing digitally cloned employees. The fact that a digital clone can work without becoming tired, bored, or fatigued is the most obvious of these benefits. A digital clone is available 24 hours a day and will never hesitate to receive an email at 11 pm. Instead of replacing employees, digital clones can free up humans to focus on more strategic projects. While humans are creating strategy, digital employees can assist with a variety of tasks such as personalized sales, marketing, and skills training (especially in hands-on industries like health care).

However, a digital employee doesn’t have our life experiences or more nuanced characteristics. Digital clones can simulate or mimic human interactions and actions based on programming and data input, but this is the current limit of their capabilities. AI workers are software programs or algorithms designed to perform specific tasks or functions. They lack consciousness, self-awareness, emotions, and subjective experiences.

While it is possible that this lack of human similarity may reduce the cost-saving potential of cloned employees, forward-looking employers who fully understand the capabilities and limitations of their digital workforce may still reap significant benefits. The key lies in using clones in collaboration With human employees.

What about ethical considerations?

Widespread acceptance of digitally cloned workers can (and honestly should) be rejected without rigorous scrutiny of ethical considerations and privacy protection policies. It is more likely that approval levels will increase through collaboration between different sectors, including technology, social sciences, natural sciences, chemistry, and research and development (R&D). Employers are responsible for ensuring the responsible development and implementation of strategies that prevent the unethical use of clones while preserving the potential of their human workforce. Basically, it is all about promoting security, accountability, transparency and trust in the field of digital cloning.

An important question revolves around the ownership of digital clones. If employers have exclusive rights over these clones, employees may resist improving their digital twins for fear of being replaced. As substantial productivity gains are achieved, a serious challenge arises: preventing some employers from acquiring clones solely for the purpose of replacing human workers. For example, if employees do not retain ownership rights over their clones, the clones are likely to remain in the service of the company (even after the employee leaves or retires). The ethical implications of this scenario remain uncertain, and enforcement may prove challenging.

As AI advances and becomes increasingly prevalent, we are seeing the emergence of more sophisticated and nuanced ethical considerations. In the area of ​​image cloning, where some fashion houses now use hyper-realistic AI-generated models to promote their brands, the EU has taken a proactive stance by proposing legislation that would allow brands to use AI-generated images and Obligates to disclose use of models. ,

In contrast, the United States has not yet proposed similar legislation, which raises concerns, especially given the growing prevalence of digital workers. This could pose a significant challenge within the entertainment industry, which is already changing due to AI advancements. In light of the ongoing actor strikes, how can we ensure that digital clones do not displace actors, film crews and other professionals from their livelihoods?

The advent of digital cloning carries inherent risks including biometric fraud and defamation. Therefore, it is imperative to address issues related to consent and data protection to ensure the protection of workers’ rights. Recently, a remarkable meeting of some of the most influential industry leaders of America including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates was held. The primary objective of this gathering was to deliberate on strategies aimed at regulating rapidly developing AI technologies and minimizing their potential harm to humanity.

How clones could shape the future of work

A digital clone provides a more personalized experience than a digital assistant. In Japan, the idea of ​​having a digital twin has gained considerable popularity. Employees there are increasingly adopting the concept of an online avatar that is able to take over some of their work and daily responsibilities, including representing them in Zoom meetings. However, with a price tag of around $140,000, it may take some time for them to reach the mass market. Several companies have emerged that provide online tools to generate avatars from recorded audio and video that train your clone. One such example is Synthesia, which offers the creation and maintenance of your digital clone for an annual fee of $1,000.

Digital clones have the potential to enhance work-life balance for employees. In some industries, your clone can effectively represent you during meetings, handle routine inquiries, and contact you only when faced with matters requiring your expertise. This allows individuals to choose which tasks require their physical presence, thereby optimizing their time allocation.

An example of these benefits comes from a CEO who reduced his weekly working hours from 40-50 to a more manageable 32-35 hours by delegating mundane tasks like a personal assistant to his digital counterpart. In 2018, Doug Roble, head of software R&D at Digital Domain, demonstrated his digital twin to give a short TED Talk on the future of digital human clones. The presentation highlighted the versatility of the clone and its positive effects for the entertainment industry while cautioning against potential misuse.

By acting as virtual colleagues, these digital clones can foster innovation, increase profitability and support cost-cutting strategies for employers. There is also a possibility of merging one digital clone with another to create a super-advanced digital identity equipped with advanced skills and abilities. In this rapidly changing scenario, digitally cloned employees are set to play a vital role, ideally collaborating harmoniously with their human counterparts rather than replacing them.

