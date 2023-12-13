In this article, we will take a detailed look at Forget AMC and GameStop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying, For a quick overview of such stocks, read our article Forget AMC and GameStop: 5 nEW Stocks is buying Reddit’s WallStreetBets,

Many prominent analysts now believe that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates, albeit gradually, in the second half of 2024. But there are some financial services companies who have a different opinion. For example, T. Rowe Price said in its 2024 Market Outlook report that it believes the central bank will keep interest rates steady next year. The firm said it takes time to see the real impact of the rate hike. The Eurozone is already in recession and China’s post-Covid recovery was disappointing. However, T. Rowe Price said that “tectonic” shifts in global financial markets have created new opportunities for investors.

The report also said that most of the stock market’s growth in 2023 was concentrated in the technology sector. But T. Rowe Price expects new opportunities to arise in 2024 in other sectors, including healthcare and energy.

T. Rowe Price said major economic stimulus following the COVID-19 pandemic and excess cash hoarded by consumers provided much support to the economy, which is why the market remained resilient despite persistent rate hikes . Another factor behind the market’s strength is the strong labor market. The report said that by the end of September 2023, there were 9.6 million open jobs available in the US for 6.4 million unemployed workers.

Unlike many other financial services firms, T. Rowe Price does not believe there will be a key rate cut in 2024.

“By the end of November, futures markets were forecasting four Fed rate cuts in 2024, anticipating that the US central bank would come to the rescue if the US economy falls into recession. However, we believe ​The failure of the Fed and other developed countries to get ahead of inflation after the pandemic makes market central banks more likely to keep policy rates relatively high for most of 2024. Deglobalization, low labor force participation rates, and energy “Structural forces such as price pressures may also make inflation more persistent. Previous economic recessions have discouraged central banks from easing monetary policy.”

Changing retail investment landscape

The AI-led rally in 2023 had everyone fascinated by major tech stocks and almost any company said it would use AI in its business. Retail investors on Reddit, which is now keenly followed by professional financial services firms, also followed a similar trend. Furthermore, the enormous volatility and constantly changing state of the financial markets has infused a strange wisdom and restraint into Reddit’s investment communities, where not everyone is investing their life savings in meme stocks anymore. Redditors continued to invest in safe, mature stocks and broad market ETFs this year, as we’ll see in this article.

Methodology

For this article, we scoured Reddit’s WallStreetBets subreddit to see which stocks retail investors have been investing in recently on the social media platform. These are the stocks that trended on r/WallStreetBets throughout the year and have positive sentiment on the platform. After listing all the popular stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets, we picked 10 of these stocks with the highest number of followings from hedge fund investors. Some of the top names include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

10. Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

10. Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 24

Reddit Retail investors are bullish on gene editing giant Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). The stock has gained about 57% year to date, as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) GAAP EPS came in at -$1.41, which topped estimates by $0.57.

9. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: Lulu ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 61

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of the new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is talking about. Earlier this month, Redditors were excited by Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LULU) third-quarter results, which came in above expectations. Adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $2.53, missing estimates by $0.25. Revenue increased nearly 18.3% year over year to $2.2 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. total comp. Sales rose 13% in the quarter. However, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stock declined after its Q4 guidance came in softer than expected.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 61 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had a stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU). The largest hedge fund stakeholder of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global, which has a $299 million stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners made the following comments about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“What is relatively new, however, is that we are starting to see massive write-downs and impairment charges. For example, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is already exploring the sale of struggling fitness technology company Mirror, which it bought for half a billion dollars less than three years ago. Lululemon executives recently announced a $433 million impairment charge on the business (-89%). This is not a small amount.”

8. SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: detective ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 82

Perhaps Reddit’s WallStreetBets has matured enough and taken the advice of wise investors who recommend investing in broad market funds for long-term gains. SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is on the list of most talked about and mentioned tickers in the WSB community as of December 8th. Investing in broad market ETFs gives retail investors easy and affordable exposure to big companies like Nvidia. Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

7. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 87

Redditors are piling up stocks that are expected to benefit from the AI-fueled rally in the markets. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is one of these stocks. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) recently raised guidance for 2024. Research firm Summit Insights Group upgraded the stock to Buy. While the firm thinks the stock may face headwinds in the first half of 2024, it believes Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) could outperform its outlook for the full year.

“We think the upcoming new product cycle will allow the company to perform better financially [the second-half of 2024]”Summit Insights said.

Clearbridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy in its Q2 2023 investor letter to Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) made the following comments:

“Although the Clearbridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy has limited mega cap exposure, which has been adverse to relative performance recently, we have a number of companies that are poised to benefit from the explosive growth in generative AI. These holdings play a critical role in building the necessary infrastructure and helping customers take advantage of the capabilities enabled by this emerging technology. Semiconductor and Software Solutions Provider Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), for example, is an important supplier of networking chips that power Ethernet switches and routers for connectivity between AI servers. The company expects quarterly revenue from this part of their business to exceed $1 billion in their fiscal third quarter, which is poised to double over the course of the year.

6. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: amd ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 110

Redditors on the WSB community praised the unveiling of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMD) new MI300x AI accelerator, which was also welcomed by Wall Street. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) says its estimated total addressable market now stands at about $400 billion by 2027, up from $150 billion given in August. Deutsche Bank said the latest Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) event shows that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is well-positioned to take advantage of the AI ​​boom.

In our article titled “ 10 stocks that will skyrocket In November, we said it was just a matter of time for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to catch up to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Has a history of growing since. To innovate and outperform others in competition.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 110 hedge funds had a stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Artisan Global Opportunities Fund announced its approval of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in its Q2 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AMD) made the following comments:

“Among our top contributors were Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NU Holdings and Netflix. AMD’s data center CPUs are used in cloud service provider (CSP) servers. In addition to the broader secular tailwind from cloud adoption, the company has a performance and pricing advantage over Intel, which we believe will enable it to continue capturing market share. However, the recent stock price rally was due to growing excitement around the company’s AI exposure. It will launch its new MI300 graphics processing unit (GPU) chip later this year to compete against market leader NVIDIA. Similar to its approach that wrested market share from Intel in the CPU market, AMD’s product will aim to provide similar performance at a more attractive price. AMD is already working with Microsoft and Meta, while Amazon has publicly said it is evaluating AMD’s Inference chips. Using assumptions about total GPU market size, potential market share gains, and price points, our research indicates this could be a $20 billion opportunity for AMD. This will almost double its revenue. While the company has historically not missed many deadlines, there is execution risk as it works to manufacture and distribute these complex chips at scale, which, coupled with the stock’s elevated valuation following its strong performance, makes us bullish on the situation. Motivated to reduce.

Like AMD, Redditors are also piling into Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

