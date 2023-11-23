Forget Amazon: This e-commerce stock has even more runway ahead

there is no denying Amazon (AMZN 1.95%) is one of the market’s all-time best stocks. Along with the e-commerce giant’s business growth, shares have increased an incredible 119,778% since their 1997 initial public offering.

The company’s peak growth days also can’t be denied and the stock’s biggest gains are now in the rearview mirror. Amazon’s sheer size makes comparisons even more difficult.

Unfortunately, you can’t go back in time to bet big on Amazon. However, you can step into a stake in a company that is currently where Amazon was about 10 to 15 years ago. MercadoLibre (MELI 1.97%) has a much longer growth trajectory than Amazon.

MercadoLibre’s target market is undergoing a major evolution

MercadoLibre is entirely focused on building its e-commerce business in Latin America, which has not yet given birth to an overwhelming market leader.

that leader Is However, it is increasingly looking like MercadoLibre. That’s why the company is often called the “Amazon of Latin America”, although the description doesn’t do it justice. MercadoLibre’s digital payments platform makes it pretty much the same paypal Too. Logistics, digital advertising and point-of-sale tools are also in its wheelhouse, making the Amazon of Latin America an incredibly diverse company.

And the company’s various businesses are benefiting from the same fundamental headwind: South America’s growing access to broadband connectivity, and especially mobile connectivity.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence puts the matter into perspective. As of the end of last year, only half of residents in Latin America and the Caribbean had access to home broadband. This is up from the 30% penetration rate just 10 years ago and well above the 5% penetration rate just 10 years ago. These figures put the region’s broadband penetration rates at the same pace as that seen in the United States… 10 years ago,

And as was the case in North America, look for e-commerce to follow this spread of high-speed connectivity in South America.

Mobile phone penetration is increasing in this area also. Market research organization GSMA estimates that 69% of the continent’s residents had mobile phones by 2021, up from 67% in 2017 and 56% in 2010. Like their counterparts in the North, Latin America’s increasingly mobile crowd has fallen in love with mobile shopping and the convenience of their mobile wallets. Mordor Intelligence believes that Latin America’s mobile payments market will grow at an annual pace of 24.5% through 2028.

In fact this is already happening. Americas Market Intelligence expects Latin America’s e-commerce volume to grow 22% annually between now and 2026, following an incredible 27% growth rate this year.

MercadoLibre is leading the charge

MercadoLibre is certainly plugged into this tailwind, but it is also capturing more than its fair share of it. Insider Intelligence reports that the company’s share of the Latin American e-commerce market is now at a market-leading 21% after three years of rapid growth.

This doesn’t seem like a major share, and it’s well below Amazon’s roughly 40% market share in the US, however, this is about where Amazon’s share of the US e-commerce market was around 2014.

Perhaps more importantly for potential investors, MercadoLibre’s growing share of the growing market is translating into impressive financial results. Last quarter’s gross merchandise volume increased 32% year over year, while revenue increased 40%.

The International Monetary Fund expects Latin America’s economy to grow 2.3% next year, matching this year’s respectable pace. The analyst community expects MercadoLibre to deliver revenue growth of about 23% next year, with earnings per share expected to rise from $22.38 this year to $33.47 in 2024. This strong sales growth is expected to continue through 2027 – analysts certainly are, anyway.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expand the reach of its payments technology.

Although the relatively new app currently only handles about 5% of the region’s digital payments, total payment volume last quarter grew 47% year over year; The addition of credit cards and new payment features to its mobile payments and banking apps has proven to be a real boon to results. Moreover, this modest market share sets the stage for strong growth going forward.

And importantly, unlike Amazon, MercadoLibre is merging its e-commerce platform with its payments platform before one has a chance to grow without the other. Consumers won’t have much time or reason to get comfortable with rival mobile wallets.

Is it a risk-free choice? No, there is always risk while investing. The similarities between Amazon and MercadoLibre of the last decade are hard to ignore, though, and it paints a bullish picture for MercadoLibre stock.

