Forget about useless NFTs – Lado Okhotnikov's Touch program will put them to use!

Meta Force, developer of the innovative next generation Metaverse, introduces a completely unique concept of virtual reality. This is a completely new area, designed to combine the virtual and real world with the opportunity to earn real money.

The essence of the tactile concept is to receive digital assets in NFT format, store them, sell and exchange them for analogs in the real world – goods or services. That is, a virtual asset is initially tied to a real object or action, and brings real income.

The idea from Meta Force CEO Lado Okhotnikov is amazing – for example, by purchasing NFT “sneakers”, you can either use them inside the Metaverse or exchange them for real shoes in the real world. At the same time, until the exchange, the NFT will continue to generate passive income for the owner in the cryptocurrency of the project – for this, users will be awarded so-called cashback tokens.

, “We are excited to launch Tactile which embodies our vision of merging the virtual and real worlds. “Now users will be able to put their purchased digital assets to good use, providing real value.” Said Lado Okhotnikov from Meta Force.

Firstly, within the framework of Tactile, NFTs of everyday use will become available for purchase – food, clothing and equipment. Subsequently, the range will be expanded as tactile goods and tactile loyalty programs are implemented.

In addition to exchanging NFTs for analogs, users will be able to earn money passively by owning digital assets in the Meta Force ecosystem. And this will continue until digital things are not used.

Integration with loyalty programs is also an important part of touch direction. Upon making purchases and attracting new members, users will receive cashback in the form of tokens, which can then be exchanged for real money using SWAP on the DEX exchange – all without leaving the Meta Force ecosystem.

According to Lado Okhotnikov, Tactile has ushered in an entirely new era in the world of digital assets, making NFTs a useful tool and not just a virtual collectible.

, “Users who want to increase their earnings can use the Tactile Matrix program, which is a powerful tool for building their own strategy for earning cryptocurrencies.” The project founder explained briefly.

You can learn more about Tactile Direction from Meta Force, as well as purchase the first available NFT on the official marketplace Market.meta-force.space. This product has every chance of becoming truly revolutionary in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

About Meta Force

Meta Force is an innovative blockchain startup that is building a full-fledged WEB3 generation metaverse based on the token economy. Ecosystem products include cryptocurrencies, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, and other tools for earning real money.

The company aims to provide millions of people free access to new economic opportunities through the creation of an advanced high-tech environment using decentralized finance.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com