Forget about that hot GDP report – small companies are being 'strangled' by the '7 Fed Horsemen of the Apocalypse', top strategist warns.

Albert Edwards has made a name for himself by making some of the most controversial statements on Wall Street in recent years. For example, a strategist at the French investment bank Societe Generale memorably described the rise of “greed inflation” during the pandemic — the idea that corporations are exploiting COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war to increase profits. took advantage – by arguing that it could even jeopardize the future of capitalism. And he warned earlier this month that the current stock market reminds him of the era before the crash of Oct. 19, 1987 — the day known as Black Monday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.6%. I went.

The seasoned market observer is renowned for his bearish nature. Over the past two years, he has been one of the leading voices warning that the Federal Reserve’s rapid increases in interest rates would ultimately lead to a US recession. Even after the latest GDP estimates for the third quarter came under threat this week, Edwards remained cautious.

He believes America’s small businesses are struggling with rising borrowing costs and persistent inflation and that their problems will eventually surface. And rising small business bankruptcies after years of headwinds and recession predictions will ultimately prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the American economy. “The vast majority of economists are refusing to call for a recession,” he wrote in a Thursday note. “The notion that we are at the beginning of a new economic cycle seems absurd to me.” Edwards presented his argument, particularly emphasizing the role of the “7 Fed Horsemen of the Apocalypse”, comparing interest rate hikes by Jerome Powell and his six fellow Federal Reserve Board members to the Old Testament annihilation myth.

“You only need to focus your attention on smaller listed and unlisted companies to see the torture that Fed interest rate cuts are causing,” he wrote.

The Small Business Recession Everyone Is Missing

As Edwards said, small businesses are vital to the health of the U.S. economy, with firms with fewer than 100 employees creating 63% of all new jobs between 1995 and 2021. Small businesses also currently account for about 43% of US GDP. According to the US Chamber of Commerce. But with credit availability decreasing for small businesses and the cost of remaining loans rising, it has become harder for mom and pop operations to stay afloat – especially when compared to their larger competitors. Edwards claimed that small business lending conditions are at “recession levels.”

The pressure on small companies can be seen in the performance of US stocks. The small-cap-focused Russell 2000 index has fallen more than 6% year to date, while the S&P 500, which tracks the 500 largest U.S. companies by market cap, has gained nearly 8% over the same period.

Even within the S&P 500, the big tech giants have been the only real winners this year amid rising interest rates. “Without the spectacular performance of the ‘Magnificent 7’ mega-caps, the S&P would actually have been in negative territory,” Edwards said, referring to the trendy new name for the biggest big tech companies.

‘trampled under foot’

Edwards argued that the pain of small and medium-sized businesses has not yet translated into rising unemployment, but that is only because labor shortages during the pandemic have hindered many companies from hiring. And many business leaders are more cautious about letting workers go after a prolonged labor shortage, even if business conditions have worsened, because they fear that they will not be able to hire enough workers when conditions improve. Will not be able.

But Edwards warned that: “The post-pandemic labor shortage (reflected in payroll flexibility) should not hide the fact that smaller companies are being trampled underfoot – not by the Magnificent 7, but by the 7 Fed Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” “

He pointed to rising bankruptcies as evidence that the seven members of the Federal Reserve Board are actually leading the economy into a nightmare. Between January and the end of September, a total of 516 corporate bankruptcies occurred in the US, according to data from S&P Global. This is 38% more than the entire 2022.

Edwards also believes that many small so-called “zombie” companies maintained their unprofitable business models by using cheap loans during the era of near-zero interest rates following the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic. He argued that these companies were essentially kept alive on “extended life support”. “But now a sharp rise in rates is leading to a surge in bankruptcies beyond anyone’s worst Freddy Krueger nightmare.”

Some analysts and economists have pointed to AI as a potential savior for the economy and stock market this year, arguing that it could increase productivity and reduce costs for businesses. And Edwards himself had previously argued that the increase in profits from greed inflation may have helped delay recession by enabling corporations to continue hiring. But on Thursday, the strategist warned that the tailwind of corporate greed inflation has faded, and AI is unlikely to be as impactful as imagined.

“The simple fact is that the ‘gridflation’ outright stimulus is over and bullish AI EPS optimism may yet prove to be a pipe dream,” he wrote.

Overall, Edwards believes that the latest positive GDP and unemployment reports, as well as the stock market’s positive performance this year, are simply “masking the depth of the pain the Fed has caused the economy, which will soon become apparent to all.” Will be done.”

Source: fortune.com