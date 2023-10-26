Forget 2023, here are the key XRP price predictions for 2024

The official dismissal of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) claims against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and its co-founder Chris Larsen has again reinvigorated predictions about the XRP price future trajectory. As the year comes to an end, some financial experts are already looking towards 2024 and have stated their expectations about the XRP price in 2024.

XRP price could go above $1

Some financial experts have given their views on the price of XRP and factors that could ultimately impact the trajectory of the token. One of these experts is Gillian Dewar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Crediful, who believes that the token could rise to $1 (and even go above) depending on certain conditions.

These conditions include the adoption rate of XRP and the state of the broader crypto market. Ripple uses XRP as a utility token in processing cross-border transactions for its customers. Some of these clients include global financial institutions, and Dewar believes that the adoption of XRP among them could have a significant impact on the future price patterns of the token.

rising to $2

Financial analyst Lauren Yarpei did not give an exact price that XRP could achieve by early 2024, although he said some other financial experts estimate it could rise to $2 as early as next year.

Dom Farnell, co-founder of The Investors Center, is really bullish on the token as he labels XRP as one of the best altcoins. Although he did not give any timeframe, he believes that the XRP community will soon see the token reach a new all-time high (ATH).

XRP above $10

On the more optimistic side, crypto analyst Aggregate Crypto believes that 2024 will be the year the XRP price experiences parabolic growth. In an analysis posted on Xpress (formerly Twitter), Aggregate told his followers that the altcoin could explode 2,500% in 2024, which would mean the price of XRP would climb above $10.

In another prediction, Aggregate outlined a possible move in the XRP price to $30, which would happen at some point in the bull market.

XRP showing strength Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

XRP price between $14 and $17

Another crypto analyst sees the price of XRP between $14 and $17 in the coming year. Like Aggregate, the analyst thinks the altcoin will cross the $10 dollar mark next year, something that would validate the expected 2,500% upside.

On a longer time frame, the analyst expects XRP to climb to $24 around 2026-2027. Once again, Aggregate’s predictions for altcoin price are being validated.

Sending XRP to $500

Although Wells Fargo manager Shannon Thorpe’s prediction is on a much longer time frame, it is important to mention that the analyst believes the price of XRP will reach $500.

Thorpe uses the fact that Ripple is leading the way in the cross-border payments space, and capturing a good portion of that market share will send XRP skyrocketing in no time. However, analysts place the deadline for this at 2027.

