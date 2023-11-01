(Updates prices, adds charts)

By Harry Robertson and Tom Westbrook

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) – The yen rebounded slightly on Wednesday as threats of intervention from Japanese authorities eased the sentiment and investors later focused on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The dollar was down 0.35% at 151.2 yen after sharper-than-usual comments from Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda.

It hit a one-year high on Tuesday as the yen fell after the Bank of Japan redefined the 1% limit on 10-year government bond yields as a reference rate rather than a hard cap.

The change disappointed many investors who were expecting a strong move away from excessively loose monetary policy.

That was not enough to bridge the wide gap in bond yields between Japan and other countries, which has accounted for the yen’s nearly 14% decline against the dollar this year.

“The normalization (in policy) to BOJ standards is relatively fast, but slow compared to what we are seeing in the rest of the world,” said Claudio Irigoyen, global head of economics at Bank of America Global Research.

The yen traded weaker than 160 per euro on Tuesday for the first time since 2008, but recovered slightly to 159.44 on Wednesday.

“The market will definitely try to test where the red line is for the Finance Ministry,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“It’s clear it’s not at 150 (per dollar), but you don’t want to be in front when the Japanese authorities intervene.”

Economists expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged when it announces its decision at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET).

Investors will be watching Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments for clues about how long rates will remain at the current 5.25% to 5.5% level and whether they are likely to rise again.

The euro fell 0.17% to $1.0558 on Tuesday amid a slide in growth and inflation.

“The data shows that (the European Central Bank’s) interest rate hike of 450 basis points … is working to limit demand,” said CBA analyst Carol Kong.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against its major rivals, rose 0.22% to 106.9.

It has traded sideways since hitting a nearly one-year high of 107.34 in early October due to a sharp rise in US bond yields on strong economic growth.

A potentially big event for bond and currency markets on Wednesday is the U.S. Treasury’s announcement at 1230 GMT (8.30 p.m. ET) on how it plans to finance its widening budget deficit through the bond market, analysts said.

Sterling was down 0.19% at $1.2132 ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6342.

Factory activity indicators in China, Japan and South Korea show activity slowed in October.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Varun HK)

