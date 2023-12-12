SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The yen slipped on Tuesday as traders pushed back expectations of a Japanese rate hike, while the dollar awaited U.S. inflation data and several central bank meetings. The dollar rose about 0.9% against the yen overnight. At 145.96 yen it is about 3% above the low touched last week, when Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments on the challenging outlook were taken as a signal that a policy change was imminent. There is little need for BOJ officials to step out of negative rates, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources, which would reverse the yen’s rally and lead to gains in Japan’s stock and government bond markets. “Wage growth remains weak,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Christina Clifton said in a note. “We do not expect the BOJ to eliminate negative interest rates until Q2 24 at the earliest… The widening gap between US and Japanese 10-year government bond yields may continue to support the dollar/yen.” Other currency pairs were broadly steady with the euro at $1.0765 as market focus turned beyond US inflation data due at 1330 GMT and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision. Sterling held on at $1.2555. The Australian dollar, issued four decades ago, was traded at $0.6564 and the New Zealand dollar at $0.6122 on Tuesday. The dollar has been falling since October’s benign US inflation report, but the decline was offset by better-than-expected employment data published on Friday. The Fed is believed to keep rates at 5.25%-5.50% this week, with the focus being on the so-called dot plot for rates and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference. Expectations of a cut in March have diminished, although May is seen as a better than 3/4 chance. Economists polled by Reuters expect headline inflation for November to be flat, and core inflation to hold steady at a 4% annual pace – well above the Fed’s 2% target. “Overly bullish ‘pivot enthusiasts’ could be set up to stumble over a gap to market-fed expectations,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan. “Of particular interest will be where the average rate is forecast for 2024 land,” he said in a note. “The market is counting on a more vigorous cut of (about) 100bp while the Fed may be more accommodative with a more measured cut.” The European Central Bank, Bank of England, Norges Bank and Swiss National Bank met on Thursday, in which Norway was considered as a possible passenger. There is also a risk that the SNB will withdraw its support for the franc in the FX markets. The franc hit a near nine-year high against the euro last week and traded slightly softer against the common currency at 0.9455 francs on Tuesday. ============================================ ==== Currency Bid Price Details at 0049 GMT RIC Last US Close PCT Change YTD PCT High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session EUR/USD $1.0766 $1.0765 +0.01% +0.48% +1.0766 +1.0764 USD/JPY 145.7650 146.1950 -0.27 % + 0.00% +146.1600 +145.7350 EUR/JPY 156.94 157.31 -0.24% +0.00% +157.3400 +156.8800 USD/SWISS 0.8779 0.8787 -0.08% +0.00% +0.8785 +0.8780 Sterling/USD 1.2562 1.2555 +0.00% +3.82% + 1.2562 +1.2555 USD/Canadian 1.3571 1.3574 -0.01% +0.00% +1.3579 +1.3572 AU$/USD 0.6570 0.6568 +0.04% -3.62% +0.6570 +0.6564 NZD/USD 0.6125 0.6124 +0.02% -3.54% +0.6126 +0.6120 All Spots Tokyo Spot Europe Spot Volatility Tokyo foreign exchange market information from the BOJ (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Paul)

