(Full price updates, includes table on yen options) By Rai Wei SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) – The battered yen was stuck near a three-decade low against the dollar on Tuesday, as the Bank of Japan Was struggling to find the destination. The BOJ’s ultra-easy monetary policy settings remained in contrast to the prospect of longer-term higher rates elsewhere. The Japanese currency fell to a 15-year low of 162.38 per euro and a nearly three-month low of 186.25 per British pound in early Asian trading. Against the dollar, the yen was last at 151.70, close to a one-year low of 151.92 hit on Monday. Breaking last year’s low of 151.94 per dollar would set a new 33-year low for the yen. The yen briefly jumped against the greenback after hitting a year-to-date low in New York on Monday, which analysts attributed to a flurry of trading in options coming this week rather than any interventionist moves by Japanese authorities. Was held responsible. DTCC data from LSEG’s Eikon platform shows an estimated $3.5 billion of yen options with strike prices between 151.90 and 152 are set to expire between Wednesday and Friday. “I think options may continue to act as resistance for the dollar/yen,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “So there will be fear of further BOJ intervention.” Last September, Japanese authorities intervened in the currency market to boost the yen for the first time since 1998, pushing the yen as low as 145 per dollar after the BOJ decided to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. . It intervened again in October 2022 after the yen fell to a 32-year low of 151.94. Despite the BOJ phasing out its controversial yield curve control (YCC) policy this year and signs of an imminent end to negative interest rates, piecemeal moves have done little to sustain the yen’s rally, Especially as central banks globally maintain their aggressive rhetoric of higher rates for longer rates. “I think the market has realized that the Bank of Japan is going to move out of its policy, but at a very, very, very slow and cautious pace,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB). From.” Inflation and the Fed Outside Asia, traders were also focused on US inflation data due on Tuesday, which will provide further clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates even further to tame inflation . Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his group of policymakers have stepped up in recent days contrary to market expectations that the U.S. central bank would follow through with its aggressive rate-hike cycle after holding rates steady at its latest policy meeting. . The comments kept the US dollar bid up and against the greenback, with the New Zealand dollar falling to a one-week low of $0.5866. The Kiwi was last 0.17% lower at $0.5867. Sterling fell 0.03% to $1.2274, while the euro fell 0.03% to $1.0695. “Overall, the market is also kind of tired of all the messaging coming from central banks and the higher-for-longer and wait-and-see mode is keeping volatility low,” NAB’s Cattrill said. “We need to wait for that CPI number tonight, which could be a bit of a shock. If it’s strong, that obviously brings up the idea that another rate hike is going to be coming from the Fed.” The US dollar index rose 0.07% to 105.70. Below, the Australian dollar fell 0.15% to $0.6367. Domestic data was mixed as Australian business conditions remained strong in October, but consumer confidence declined in the wake of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate hike last week. Options prices range between 151.90 and 152 yen Expiry date November 15 November 15 November 16 November 17 Expected Value of 2.6 548.7 351.1 Options Expiry Billion Millions Million (USD) (Reporting by Rai V. Editing by Sam Holmes and Sri Navaratnam )

Source: finance.yahoo.com