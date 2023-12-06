(Updated at 0909 GMT)

By Samuel Indik and Ankur Banerjee

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) – The dollar held near a two-week high on Wednesday, while the euro was weaker across the board as markets raised bets the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as early as March.

The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.0783, after touching a three-week low of $1.0775, as the market downgraded rate expectations following soft data and dovish central bank commentary.

The single currency was also at a three-month low against the pound, a five-week low against the yen and a 6-1/2-week low against the Swiss franc.

“The story in the currency markets is mostly about a soft euro,” said Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea.

“The ECB’s Schnabel’s comments yesterday supported the market view of an initial rate cut.”

Influential policymaker Isabel Schnabel told Reuters on Tuesday that further interest rate hikes could be avoided given the “significant” decline in inflation.

Markets are now giving about an 85% chance that the ECB will cut interest rates at its March meeting, with cuts of around 150 basis points by the end of next year.

The ECB will set interest rates on Thursday next week and is almost certain to leave them at the current record high of 4%. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are also likely to keep rates steady next Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Fed officials are now in a blackout period ahead of their Dec. 12-13 meeting, where the main focus will be on updated projections of where they see rates in 2024.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, traders have pegged the chances of the central bank cutting rates in March at about 60%. He also plans to cut rates by at least 125 basis points next year.

Over the past few days, investors have been reevaluating the extent of US rate cuts next year, which should help lift the dollar.

“The market has gone a little too aggressively in pricing in a rate cut next year,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Mitra said a quick retreat could happen if the Fed should send the message more strongly that it is not going to cut rates anytime soon.

“Our view is that the Fed could hold off on cutting until the second quarter and even then the cuts would be much smaller than the market expects,” Mitra said.

A widely expected rate cut by the Fed next year could result in the dollar loosening its grip on other G10 currencies, reducing prospects for the greenback, according to a Reuters survey of foreign exchange strategists.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six other major currencies, was little changed at 103.94.

The focus in Asia was on China, as markets grappled with a cut to the Asian giant’s credit outlook by ratings agency Moody’s.

The offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.11% to 7.1661 per dollar, a day after Moody’s cut China’s credit outlook to “negative”.

The spot yuan rate opened at 7.1570 per dollar and was last changed at 7.1577.

According to Reuters report, China’s major state banks strongly increased sales of US dollars after Moody’s statement on Tuesday and they continued selling dollars on Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese yen was steady at 147.14 per dollar. The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6581, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.5% to $0.6157.

Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $43,868, having risen above $44,000 earlier in the session.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged 150% this year, partly driven by optimism that US regulators will soon approve an exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund (ETF).

(Reporting by Samuel Indik in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Sri Navaratnam and Christina Fincher)

