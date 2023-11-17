,

(Updated at 0530 GMT)

By Rae Vee and Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) – The dollar was headed for its biggest weekly decline in several months against the euro, yen and franc on Friday as investors sold off expectations of a nearly 100 basis point cut in U.S. interest rates next year. of.

At $1.0854 against the euro, the dollar has fallen 1.6% this week, its biggest decline since mid-July. It fell 1.6% for the week to 0.8882 Swiss francs and traded 0.6% lower at 150.53 against the out-of-favor yen.

Oil hit a four-month low on Thursday and Walmart said it would cut prices, adding to deflationary pressures. Data this week showed U.S. consumer prices stabilized and reassured investors. It has been said that inflation is retreating and rate hikes are over.

Thursday’s weak US economic data also reinforced that stance. The price of a Fed rate cut next year in futures markets has been set at 98 basis points, compared to 73 basis points a week ago.

“While the amount of easing involved appears aggressive, the direction of travel seems right,” Peter Dragisevich, strategist at cross-border payments firm Corpay, said in a note.

“The pulse of US inflation has changed, and the negative consequences of previous policy tightening are beginning to emerge,” he said.

“As the next Fed easing cycle unfolds, US yields ease, and US growth comes back into the pack, we are expecting a gradual decline in the USD over the next few quarters.”

Sterling is up 1.5% this week at $1.2410. The Australian and New Zealand dollars lost a bit of their shine on Thursday as signs of a recession in the US economy weighed on commodity prices, but they remained poised for weekly gains.

Moves were smaller in Asia trade on Friday, leaving the Aussie at $0.6466, up 1.7% on the week, and the Kiwi at $0.5960, up 1.2% on the week.

China’s yuan was looking for its best week in two months and traded at a three-month high of 7.2447 per dollar.

“As soon as the market becomes confident that the Fed has hit rates… the strength of the prevailing dollar will be seen in borrowing time,” strategists at National Australia Bank said in a note.

Several speakers from the European Central Bank are due to appear later on Friday, with British retail sales data due to coincide with US housing starts. Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is set to break a four-week winning streak at $36,416, down a modest 1.8%.

(Reporting by Rai V; Editing by Robert Birsel)

