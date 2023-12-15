(Updated at 1500 EST) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams went against market rate cut expectations, although The dollar index remained on track. This is the worst weekly performance in a month. The dollar fell broadly after Fed officials updated interest rate projections released on Wednesday, which called for a cut of 75 basis points in 2024. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was also seen taking a more dovish stance on the US central bank’s two-day closing. At the meeting, he said the possibility of monetary policy tightening was over, and that discussion of cuts was “coming into focus”. But Williams said Friday that at the Fed “we’re not really talking about rate cuts right now” and that it would be “premature” to speculate about them. Bipan said, “It strikes some of the same tones that we heard from Powell earlier this week, but it reinforces the fact that the Fed is still very much a data-dependent bank and is indeed a does not support market pricing.” Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. Rai also noted that a large portion of the change in the dollar this week was due to a rebalancing of positions that were heavily tilted toward the greenback and concentrated in specific currency pairs against the Japanese yen. “This is a story about the extreme amount of leverage and skewed conditions in the market that need to be rebalanced more than any kind of soft interpretation of what Powell said earlier this week,” he said. Traders are pricing in aggressive expectations of a rate cut, with the first cut likely in March and a cut of 141 basis points by December. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the US central bank could start cutting interest rates “sometime in the third quarter” of 2024 if inflation falls as expected. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee also said the Fed may soon need to shift its focus to preventing a rise in unemployment rather than fighting inflation. Data on Friday showed output at US factories rose in November, boosted by a surge in motor vehicle output following the end of strikes, but activity elsewhere was weak as manufacturing grappled with excess borrowing and softening demand for goods. Was. The dollar index was up 0.56% at 102.52 on the day. On Thursday it fell to 101.76, the lowest since August 10. The index is on track for a weekly loss of 1.39%, its worst weekly performance since November 19. The euro fell 0.83% to $1.0899. It reached $1.1009 on Thursday, its highest since Nov. 29. Sterling fell 0.60% to $1.2690 after hitting $1.2793 on Thursday, its highest since Aug. 22. The euro and sterling were supported on Thursday by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England, which is resisting interest rate cuts. Still, investors are betting heavily on rate cuts from both central banks next year. Given low euro zone growth and a sharp decline in inflation, the ECB has more room to ease, according to Pepperstone strategist Chris Weston. “However, the response from (ECB President) Lagarde and company suggests speculation over the timing of initial easing – perhaps this is an action for which it is desirable to keep one’s currency strong in order to limit imported inflation. ” The euro was also hurt by surveys on Friday that showed the slump in euro zone business activity surprisingly deepened in December. The Bank of Japan is the last of the major central banks to meet this month and questions among traders and investors are whether it will signal its intention to abandon its policy of keeping interest rates at low levels next week. The dollar was up 0.24% at 142.18 yen, its lowest since July 31, after falling as low as 140.95 on Thursday. The greenback is on track to record its worst week against the Japanese currency since July 14, falling 1.94%. Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $42,130. ============================================ ==== Currency Bid Price 3:00 PM (2000 GMT) Details RIC Last US Close PCT Change YTD PCT High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar Index 102.5200 101.9700 +0.56% -0.937% +102.6400 +101.8300 EUR/USD $1.0899 $1.0992 -0.83% +1.73% +$1.1004 +$1.0885 USD/JPY 142.1750 141.8450 +0.24% +8.44% +142.4600 +141.4500 EUR/JPY 154.97 155.98 -0.65% +10.46 % +156.4 900 +154.4200 Dollar/Swiss 0.8700 0.8677 +0.28% – $0.670 6 $0.6698 +0.12% -1.62% + $0.6728 +$0.6664 Euro/Swiss 0.9481 0.9535 -0.57% -4.18% +0.9541 +0.9456 Euro/Sterling 0.8587 0.8610 -0.27% -2.91% +0.8617 +0.8572 NZ $0.6209 $0.6207 +0.0 3%-2. 21% +$0.6229 +$0.6180 EUR/USD USD/Norway 10.4570 10.5020 -0.31% +6.67% +10.5610 +10.4340 EUR/Norway 11.4013 11.5451 -1.25% +8.65% +11.5634 +11.3840 USD/Sweden 10.2654 10.2330 -0.56% -1. 37% +10.3235 +10.2057 EUR/Sweden 11.1897 11.2527 -0.56% +0.36% +11.2789 +11.1810 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, editing by Mark Potter and Dianne Craft)

