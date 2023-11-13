The dollar rose to its highest level in more than a year against the Japanese yen on Monday, supported by reduced expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut next year. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government would continue to monitor the currency market and respond appropriately. The comments had no immediate impact on the yen, which is down about 14% against the dollar this year.

Meanwhile, Sterling’s position improved after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled key positions in the government. And the overall tone in global currency markets was generally soft as traders awaited the latest US inflation numbers on Tuesday to determine whether a rate cut is likely next year.

“We’re in this pause where the dollar is at a peak and the U.S. economy is slowing but people are waiting for confirmation,” said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale. “Given the changes in US Treasuries, the yen is not bullish yet,” he said, referring to US bond yields.

The dollar rose to 151.88 yen on Monday, its highest level since October 2022. It was up 0.15% last week, after it gained about 1.4% last week in its biggest weekly jump against the yen in three months. Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, suggested last week that the fight against inflation is far from over, prompting markets to reduce rate cut bets, sending short-term Treasury yields rising and the greenback under pressure. Got support.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against other major currencies, was slightly stronger at around 150.80, but maintained most of last week’s gains. Markets showed little reaction late Friday to news that Moody’s cut the US debt outlook to negative from stable.

Meanwhile, data from Japan on Monday showed wholesale inflation fell below 1% for the first time in 2-1/2-years, suggesting that cost pressures that had been pushing prices up were beginning to ease and Was giving a little support. Yen. Still, markets remained cautious about possible intervention by Tokyo to support the falling yen.

Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY Mellon, spoke about Japanese currency intervention risks, saying, “At this point it’s still about the pace of the move, so if we continue at the current pace it could be a big hit for Japan.” Is manageable.” “Overall, the dollar environment is driving things,” he said.

The euro was slightly firmer at $1.0684, while sterling was 0.2% firmer at $1.2254. Britain’s currency was 0.2% stronger against the euro at about 87.24 pence following news of changes in the composition of the UK government.

Prime Minister Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as Foreign Minister, following the dismissal of Interior Minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of the police threatened his authority.

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.bing.com