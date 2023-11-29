Forex-Dollar falls as Fed cuts bets; Kiwis jump after RBNZ’s sharp attack

(Updated at 0115 GMT)

By Rae V

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The dollar fell to its lowest against its major rivals in more than three months on Wednesday, while the New Zealand dollar surged after its central bank suggested further rate hikes could be made. ,

As expected, the kiwi jumped more than 1% to a four-month peak of $0.6203 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates steady but kept its official cash rate (OCR) track for 2024 and 2025. Revised. Pointing towards further strictness.

“While the RBNZ was expected to remain on hold, their statement took a sharper tone, saying inflation remains too high,” said Matt Simpson, senior markets analyst at City Index.

The Australian dollar similarly hit a four-month high of $0.6670, despite domestic data that showed inflation eased more than expected in October as commodity prices fell, while core inflation also eased.

Antipodean currencies got a boost from the falling greenback, which fell to a three-month low against a basket of currencies as speculation grew that the US Federal Reserve could start cutting rates as early as next year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller – a well-known hawkish and influential voice at the central bank – on Tuesday flagged a possible rate cut in the coming months, boosting market expectations that US rates have peaked.

The dollar fell more than 0.5% to 146.675 yen, its weakest level in more than two months, and pushed the euro above $1.10 to a three-month high of $1.1017.

“Historically speaking, he’s been relatively aggressive, so if his approach is softening a little bit, it kind of says that maybe the consensus among board members is that the rates are extreme and maybe There could be cuts next year as well.” Rhoda, Senior Financial Markets Analyst at Capital.com.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing currently shows a 40% chance that the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, compared with about a 22% chance a day earlier.

Sterling similarly touched a three-month high of $1.2733, while the dollar index hit a low of 102.46.

The index was expected to lose about 4% in November, its worst monthly performance in a year.

“We have become less constructive on the US dollar’s prospects, as progress in reducing US inflation suggests risks are tilted towards an earlier rather than later Fed easing,” Wells Fargo economists said in a note. ” “Despite US economic resilience, this should dampen near-term gains for the greenback.”

(Reporting by Rae Wei; Editing by Lincoln Feist.)

