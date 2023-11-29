(Updated at 0630 GMT)

By Rae V

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in more than three months against its major rivals on Wednesday, while the New Zealand dollar rose after its central bank suggested rates could rise further. descend.

The kiwi was last up 0.78% at $0.6184, having risen more than 1% earlier in the session to hit a four-month high of $0.6207 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) warned on Wednesday that prices could rise. But the policy may need to be made more stringent. The pressure did not reduce.

The sharp comments, which took investors by surprise, came after the central bank expectedly left interest rates unchanged.

“Rising cash rates and inflation forecasts for 2024 have kept rate hike bets alive, while New Zealand dollar shorts rushed to get out,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

The Australian dollar fell 0.11% to $0.6642, paring some of its gains after hitting a four-month peak of $0.66765 earlier in the session.

Data released on Wednesday showed Australia’s inflation eased more than expected in October as goods prices fell, while core inflation also eased.

In the broader currency market, the US dollar fell to a more than three-month low of 102.46 against a basket of currencies as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates as early as next year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a well-known hawkish and influential voice at the central bank, on Tuesday raised the possibility of a possible rate cut in the coming months, boosting market expectations that US rates have peaked.

The dollar fell more than 0.5% to 146.675 yen, its weakest level in more than two months. It last bought at 147.06 yen.

The euro rose above $1.10 to a three-month high of $1.1017. It was last traded at $1.0998.

“(Waller’s) relatively aggressive, historically, so if his attitude is softening a little bit more, it says maybe the consensus of board members is that rates are peaking and will probably be cut next year as well.” “Could go,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing currently shows a more than 40% probability that the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, compared with about a 22% probability a day earlier.

Sterling similarly hit a three-month high of $1.2733 and last traded at $1.27155, while the dollar index was last steady at 102.63.

The index was expected to lose about 4% in November, its worst monthly performance in a year.

“We have become less constructive on the US dollar’s prospects, as progress in reducing US inflation suggests risks are tilted towards an earlier rather than later Fed easing,” Wells Fargo economists said in a note. ” “Despite US economic resilience, this should dampen near-term gains for the greenback.”

(Reporting by Rae Wei; Editing by Lincoln Feist and Jamie Freed)

