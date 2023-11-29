‘Forever Chemicals’ verdict provides legal victory for 3M, DuPont

3M (MMM), DuPont (DD), and eight other “Forever Chemicals” manufacturers scored a legal victory on Monday when an Ohio appeals court rejected an attempt by a former firefighter to bring a class-action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 12 million Gave. Ohio resident.

It’s a win for 3M and DuPont as they defend thousands of cases alleging that PFAS chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, caused harm.

The companies have already agreed to pay more than $15 billion to settle claims that PFAS harmed drinking water sources, and legal experts say the number of cases still remains high before the case is over. Might be possible.

Some experts estimate that the cost of litigation surrounding “Forever Chemicals” could eclipse the largest legal multi-case settlement ever in U.S. history. This happened in 1998 when the four largest US cigarette manufacturers, known collectively as “Big Tobacco”, agreed to pay over $206 billion to all 50 states.

“There is no doubt that PFAS claims will weigh heavily on tobacco,” said Scott Seaman, partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson.

The Ohio residents’ case, which was first filed in 2018, alleged that PFAS products produced by the companies cause harm by ending up in the bloodstream of almost every American in minimal amounts.

The substances have been called “forever chemicals” because of their ineffectiveness or inability to decompose and have been used for decades to strengthen products ranging from cookware to clothing.

During its peak use the chemical became so ubiquitous that trace amounts can now be found not only in humans but also in marine and land animals.

Had the case proceeded, the plaintiff class would have included approximately 12 million claimants representing all residents of Ohio. A class of that size risks setting a precedent for courts across the country.

However, a three-judge panel for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the group’s district court certiorari, arguing that the lead plaintiff, former firefighter Kevin Hardwick, had no standing to sue because he did not know. Which companies manufactured it? Special chemicals in his bloodstream.

,[O]Of the thousands of companies that have manufactured this common type of chemicals over the past half century, Hardwick has chosen to prosecute ten defendants here,” U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote in the decision on the counts.

The panel further said that the case could not proceed because Hardwick also failed to show that he suffered a current or imminent illness related to the chemicals.

The appellate court’s decision represents a victory for the defendants, Seaman said, though he hopes it will also help the plaintiffs make their case better.

Seaman said, “Whatever you want to say about it, if the class action based on these allegations were allowed to move forward it would be devastating to defendants and bad law. But it’s going to be a long-term battle.” Is.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Seaman said PFAS plaintiffs face significant challenges, including linking their alleged injuries to particular chemicals and particular defendants.

Thousands of plaintiffs, from individuals to municipalities and states, have already alleged that these chemicals, linked to cancer and other serious medical conditions, pollute air, water and soil around the world.

By August 2022, more than 6,400 cases alleging harm from PFAS had been filed in federal court. In most cases Teflon manufacturer DuPont was targeted, although 3M has since emerged as a primary target. Other defendants, such as grocery chain Kroger (KR) and sportswear co-op REI, are also embroiled in litigation.

An early sign of the costs to come for major PFAS targets like 3M became apparent in September when a federal judge in South Carolina awarded the company $12.5 billion to satisfy consolidated claims in multi-district litigation involving 19 public water suppliers and 22 states. Settlement of dollars temporarily approved.

The multi-case settlement resolves claims related to flame retardant PFAS, known as aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, which pollutes public drinking water sources. In 2018, 3M also reached an $850 million settlement with the Attorney General of Minnesota over PFAS groundwater contamination.

Separately, a series of bellwether trials meant to test how juries will react to personal injury and other PFAS claims, and the evidence to support them, are set to move forward beginning in 2024.

