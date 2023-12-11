EU foreign affairs ministers have rebuked Hungary for repeated threats to derail the bloc’s support for Ukraine.

Ahead of this weekend’s high-stakes EU summit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stepped up his opposition campaign to block accession talks with the war-torn nation from starting, in a move to derail the proposed Can be taken down. €50 billion special fund Impedes financial assistance and further provisions of military aid.

All three decisions require unanimity, which could lead to a single country crippling the plans.

“We should avoid discussing the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU during the December (summit), because member states are at odds on this issue,” Orban said after a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last week. There is no unity among.”

Orbán’s growing boldness and defiant attitude have alarmed Brussels, raising fears that the political unity built after Russia’s invasion is about to collapse, at a time when US support is deeply mired in a legislative battle.

In an effort to twist Hungary’s arm and avoid a disastrous summit, foreign affairs ministers expressed deep outrage at Orban’s absurdities during a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Lithuania’s Gabrielius Landsbergis described the standoff as a “clash of ideologies”, saying, “The only way I can understand Hungary’s position, not only on Ukraine but on many other issues, is that they are against Europe and everything that it stands for.” Europe stands.” ,

“If we can be rational and find rational solutions, I will not go deep into it, but be pragmatic, let’s call them. Maybe this step can lead to a solution. If not, there could be dark times ahead. ”

Speaking about “an important week for Europe”, his Latvian counterpart Kriszjanis Karins said ministers and leaders needed to look at all options available to break the impasse and ensure that accession talks get the political green light.

“The situation in Hungary right now is, shall we say, a challenge,” Carys told reporters. “It also highlights the interesting way by which we make decisions: by consensus. Sometimes that’s a very good model, and sometimes, as it is now, we see that it has downsides as well.” Can.”

Romania’s Luminisa Odobescu argued that maintaining EU support for Ukraine is “extremely important” and “a matter of responsibility” and “credibility”.

“We have to show that there is no fatigue and that the EU can do something when security in its immediate neighborhood is under threat,” Odobescu said.

Margus Tsahkna of Estonia said Hungary has “no reason” and “no argument” for stopping neither accession negotiations nor the provision of financial and military aid to Ukraine. He warned that doing so would be a “bad mistake”.

“I really hope that at the end of this week, we can say that we are using this historic window of opportunity for expansion and there will be no country that will block it,” Tsahkana said.

‘We cannot show any sign of weakness’

Orbán’s opposition has often been linked to an issue entirely unrelated to Russia’s war: billions of EU funds that Brussels has withheld over rule-of-law concerns.

Since the end of last year, the European Commission has frozen almost €22 billion in cohesion funds as well as €10.4 billion that make up Hungary’s recovery and resilience plan.

In line with the “super milestones” imposed by the Commission, Budapest in the spring introduced a reform to strengthen judicial independence and reduce political influence on the courts.

Overture led the Executive to distribute €920 in pre-financing from the Recovery and Resilience Plan and start preparation To pay €10 billion from the Cohesion Fund. But Orbán, who often refers to the dispute as “financial blackmail”, has sought to release the entire pot of cash.

“This should not be a game of bargaining. But of course, in this situation we need to find all possible means that can help find a solution,” said Finland’s Elina Valtonen, when asked about possible counter-support. asked about. Change Orban’s mind.

“I’m not worried but the situation in Hungary has been very disappointing during the last months,” Valtonen said. “Decisions have to be made on Ukraine,” he said. “We cannot show any signs of weakness.”

The request has so far gone unheeded.

Speaking to Hungarian media in Brussels, Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto insisted his country would opt for a veto.

“Our position is clear: at the moment, the situation is not right, the situation is not ready to start accession negotiations to the EU. This is not a tactical move on our part, but it is a well-founded position,” the minister. he said.

Szijjarto condemns European Commission as “false” assessment In Ukraine’s membership application, it was concluded that while Kyiv had met four of the seven preconditions for starting negotiations, there was still some work to be done in the areas of anti-corruption, de-oligarchization and minorities’ rights.

The minister said the EU should focus on a strategy of “close cooperation” with Ukraine without entering the enlargement zone.

“We don’t know what the accession negotiations or accession will mean for the EU,” Szijjarto said. “Not only from a national perspective, but also from an EU perspective, it would be irresponsible to start accession negotiations now.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who flew to Brussels to attend Monday’s meeting, tried to counter the Hungarian narrative, saying Kiev had done its “homework”, including on issues related to minority languages ​​like Hungarian. Including changing the law on use. Wanted it changed.”

Kuleba described the opening of accession negotiations as “the mother of all decisions” and predicted that negative outcomes during the summit would echo across Europe.

“I can’t even imagine – I don’t even want to talk about the disastrous consequences that would occur (if) the Council failed to take this decision. Not only with respect to Ukraine but in a broader sense, on the issue of enlargement as a whole Visually,” Kuleba said.

“The stakes are too high.”

