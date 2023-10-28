China and the United States need to return to a healthy and stable development path “soon,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday.

Their hour-long meeting came ahead of a possible meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California next month.

Wang’s meeting with Biden at the White House followed talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

China attaches great importance to the US and hopes to stabilize and improve bilateral relations, Wang told Biden, reiterating comments he made earlier during their visit starting on Thursday.

“We must act responsibly towards the world, history and people and adhere to the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping to truly stabilize and improve China-US relations. must comply.” ,” Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The one-China principle and the three joint communiqués were the “most important political foundation” for bilateral relations, Wang said, referring to the policies governing Washington’s stance on Taiwan.

He said that these should be maintained effectively and should not be interfered with.

Biden conveyed his good wishes to Xi and said the US was willing to maintain communication with China and jointly respond to global challenges, Xinhua reported.

Wang’s three-day visit is part of efforts by Chinese and US diplomats to prepare the ground for a possible meeting between Xi and Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on November 11-17 in San Francisco.

It is also the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Washington since 2018, the year the US-China trade war began.

Wang said his visit was aimed at carrying forward the consensus reached between the two heads of state at last year’s G20 summit in Indonesia and moving forward from the Bali summit to the San Francisco summit, so as to prevent further deterioration of bilateral relations. Could. According to Xinhua report, China-US relations should be brought back to the path of healthy and stable development as soon as possible.

“The fundamental interests of the two peoples are also the common expectations of the international community,” he said.

The White House described the talks as a “good opportunity” to keep the lines of communication open between the two geopolitical rivals with deep policy differences, adding that Biden promised the two countries would “responsibly manage competition in the relationship and Emphasized the need to maintain open lines. of communication”.

Observers said Biden’s meeting with Wang was a courtesy gesture in return for Xi’s welcome to Blinken in Beijing in June. The top US diplomat then assured the Chinese leader that Washington does not support Taiwan independence, nor does it want a new Cold War or conflict with Beijing.

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please check out the SCMP app or visit SCMP’s Facebook Twitter Pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Limited. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Limited All rights reserved.

Source