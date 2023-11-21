Foreign investors have withdrawn most of the money they had invested in China’s stock market this year.

Foreign investors have sold more than $25 billion worth of Chinese stocks this year, the Financial Times said.

This means that 77% of the money they had previously invested in the Chinese stock market is now gone.

Meanwhile, other regional markets have gained ground, further reducing China’s competitiveness.

More than three-quarters of foreign investment in Chinese stocks has withdrawn this year, with foreign net purchases close to their smallest annual amount since 2015, the Financial Times reports.

The flight of capital has also been fast.

From a high of 235 billion yuan ($32.6 billion) in early August, net foreign inflows into China’s stock market have fallen 77%, taking $25 billion into stocks, according to an FT analysis of Hong Kong’s Stock Connect data. represents more than.

Despite Beijing’s numerous efforts to boost global confidence in its economy, its actions have proven inadequate for many investors. New defaults continue in China’s property sector, while exports, manufacturing and consumption have contracted.

That’s a marked turnaround from earlier this year, when global investors poured into Chinese stocks at a record pace. The end of China’s zero-COVID policies late last year boosted expectations of a spectacular comeback.

While Beijing has implemented some policy support – recently adjusting its budget mid-year and increasing sovereign bond issuance – debt concerns have largely limited the scope of Chinese stimulus.

In contrast, global investors have been more bullish on other emerging markets. While China’s CSI 300 index has fallen 11% in dollar terms this year, indices for Japan, South Korea and India have risen 8%-10%, the FT reports.

In fact, India and Korea have seen flows surge this month, data platform EPFR said. Meanwhile, Vietnam recorded its largest influx since February.

Apart from stocks, foreign direct investment in the country turned negative for the first time in 25 years, the EPFR said.

