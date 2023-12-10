Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

International investors are turning their backs on Turkey’s long-abandoned debt market as a macroeconomic recovery and rising yields gradually increase the appeal of the country’s bonds.

Foreign fund managers bought about $860 million in lira-denominated Turkish government bonds in the second half of this year, according to central bank data, the largest inflows for any half-year period since the beginning of 2021 .

The influx of new investments is the latest sign that the macroeconomic policy shift that began after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s re-election in May has boosted investor interest in Turkish assets, including lira-denominated debt. Including, which he has abandoned over the years.

“Things are changing quite rapidly,” said Paul Greer, emerging markets debt fund manager at Fidelity International, adding that the Turkish lira and local currency bonds are the “flavor of the month.”

The more upbeat sentiment comes after Turkey’s new economic management team, appointed in June, abandoned years of unconventional policies that had led to runaway inflation and other serious imbalances such as a rising current account deficit.

The central bank, led by former Goldman Sachs banker Hafez Gaye Erkan, has raised interest rates six times since the beginning of June from 8.5 percent to 40 percent as it attempts to cool price rises that are still running above 60 percent. Has been. Fiscal policy has also been significantly tightened through tax increases and other measures to dampen domestic demand, while the government has allowed the lira to trade more freely.

Carlos Carranza, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said the new monetary and fiscal policies were sending “positive signals.” He said: “Turkey is fighting inflation, allowing the central bank to be independent and raise rates and work on tackling the fiscal slippage.”

The sudden shift from low-rate policies, promoted for years by Erdoğan, who has called high interest rates the “mother and father of all evils,” has sent shock waves through Turkey’s domestic bond market.

A widely followed JPMorgan index of Turkish local-currency bonds has fallen nearly 53 percent this year, the worst performance ever of any major emerging market. The defeat has pushed yields on the JPMorgan Turkish government bond index to 25 percent, the highest level in nearly two decades, from less than 9 percent in May.

Analysts say that although yields are still well below current levels of inflation, they are now finally close to the level of expected price growth, potentially creating opportunities for investors.

For example, the benchmark two-year yield, 35 percent, is now well above the central bank’s forecast of 14 percent inflation at the end of 2025, according to Refinitiv data.

The lira’s 35 percent decline against the dollar this year has also helped make Turkish assets more attractive, investors say.

“International investors who are practically absent from this market have begun to cover their underweight positions,” said Sergei Strigo, co-head of emerging markets fixed income at Amundi.

Certainly, the foreign share of Turkish government debt remains small. Finance ministry data shows international investors hold less than 1 percent of the country’s local-currency government bonds, compared with 22 percent as recently as 2015.

Many investors say they are wary that Erdoğan could return to unconventional economic policies ahead of key local elections in March next year. At the same time, analysts say the lira could decline further in the coming months, with a recent central bank survey of local investors and businesses currently predicting a depreciation from TL29 to TL40.

“People are moving around and we’ve seen some inflows, but you have to be really bullish on Turkey to buy right now,” said Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

Some investors say rising tensions between Turkey and its Western allies are also preventing major inflows of new investment.

The US has strongly supported Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7. But Erdoğan, by contrast, has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” and said Hamas, which the US considers a terrorist organization, was a “liberation” movement.

The US warned last week that it has “grave concerns” that Hamas is accessing international funding through Turkey, while Washington has also expressed dismay at Turkey’s increased exports of goods that support Russia’s war machine. are important for.

“These comments from the US about allowing funding for Hamas into the country and turning a blind eye to what’s happening in Russia are worrying investors,” said Grant Webster, co-head of emerging markets at fund manager Ninety. are quite disturbing.” One.

“I’m sure the assets would be higher if that weren’t the case.”

