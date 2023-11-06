Foreign investors are really disappointed with China

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

The world’s second-largest economy is struggling to attract foreign companies and investment, despite Beijing’s efforts to tackle its myriad economic challenges, according to new data from China.

The scale of foreign direct investment (FDI) into China has slipped into the red for the first time since 1998, underscoring the country’s failure to stem capital outflows.

Direct investment liabilities, a measure of FDI, stood at minus $11.8 billion in the third quarter, according to data published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Friday. China’s direct investment liabilities in the third quarter of 2022 stood at $14.1 billion.

It is the first time the gauge has turned negative in the 25 years since records began, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Eikon. This suggests that foreign companies are taking their money out of the country, rather than reinvesting it in their operations.

SAFE data is organized by whether an investment is an asset or liability to China. According to the government, direct investment liabilities include profits belonging to foreign companies that have not yet been returned or distributed to shareholders, as well as foreign investments in financial institutions.

China’s main measure of FDI released by the Commerce Ministry showed an 8.4% decline in the first nine months of this year, sharper than the 5.1% decline in the first eight months.

While rising geopolitical tensions are partly responsible for the migration, foreign companies and investors have also become wary of growing risks in China, including the possibility of raids and detentions.

Vanguard has become the latest company to exit the country. The world’s second-largest asset management firm after BlackRock told CNN on Monday it aims to close its Shanghai office after December 2023. The exit was first reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The company said it had sold its stake in its joint venture to local partner Ant Group last month as part of its exit. Vanguard confirmed to CNN that it has signed severance agreements with its entire remaining staff, about 10 people in Shanghai.

“Going forward, Vanguard will prioritize its global business in the regions where we offer our investment products and services,” the company said in a statement.

China is trying to slow capital outflow. – Xu Jingbai/ICHPL ImagineChina/AP

‘smoke and mirrors’

Beijing is trying to reverse capital outflows in the face of growing economic challenges. But such efforts seem to have failed to reassure investors.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), an annual event launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018 to portray China as an open market and improve its trade ties, opened on Sunday.

But the EU Chamber of Commerce in China last week criticized the event as a “showcase”.

“European businesses are growing frustrated as symbolic gestures take the place of the concrete results needed to restore business confidence,” the chamber said in a statement Friday.

“The CIIE was originally intended to showcase China’s opening-up and reform agenda, but so far it has proven to be largely smoke and mirrors,” Carlo D’Andrea, vice president of the chamber, said in the statement.

Beijing’s other efforts to spur economic growth have yet to show results.

Late last month, China’s legislature approved one trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds to support the economy. The bonds will be used primarily to finance infrastructure projects.

Sovereign wealth funds also bought shares last month to boost the country’s weak stock market, which has been one of the world’s worst performers this year.

In September, the Chinese government relaxed capital controls in the country’s two largest cities – Beijing and Shanghai – to allow foreigners to move their money freely in and out of the country.

The People’s Bank of China met with several top Western companies that month, including JPMorgan, Tesla and HSBC, promising to further open up the financial industry and “optimize” the operating environment for foreign companies.

But global investors remain wary of China’s growing scrutiny of Western companies and the structural slowdown, according to analysts.

A survey conducted in September by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai showed that only 52% of respondents were optimistic about their five-year business outlook, the lowest level since the survey began in 1999. This compares to 55% in 2022 and 78% in 2021. ,

CNN’s Michelle Toh contributed to the article.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source: www.bing.com