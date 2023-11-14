Foreign buyers boost Austin housing market

An influx of international home buyers is boosting Central Texas’ housing market.

Citing a study by the Austin Board of Realtors, the Austin American-Statesman reported that during the 12 months ending in March, foreign home buyers spent $609 million in Central Texas, half of the sales dollar volume in the Austin area. Is 3 percent.

“The Central Texas region continues to be a magnet for international home buyers and investors,” Ashley Jackson, president of the Austin Board of Realtors, told the outlet. “One in six new Austin-area residents comes from abroad.”

India remained the primary source of international home buyers for the second consecutive year, accounting for 21 percent of transactions among foreign residents. Mexico follows with 17 percent, followed by China (6 percent), Brazil (6 percent) and Canada (5 percent) as the top five migration sources.

The median home price for international buyers rose to more than $573,000, an increase of more than $50,000 from the 2022 average. This figure was significantly higher than the Austin area’s overall median price of $478,000 during the survey period.

The wave of international buyers is a boon for a housing market that has been plagued by rising mortgage rates, affordability issues and economic uncertainty. By September, Austin area housing inventory reached an eight-year high in four months, and the number of closed sales declined 18.2 percent year-over-year to 2,387.

In October, sales volumes fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier. Of the 2,337 homes that changed hands last month, half sold for less than $435,000, representing a 7.5 percent decline year-over-year.

Despite broader market challenges, outbound demand for Central Texas homes remains strong, said ABOR Housing Economist Claire Losey.

JBGoodwin Realtors agent Annette Von Ahn has closed 60 transactions with international families in the past 30 months. Foreign buyers face challenges such as the absence of a U.S. credit score, Social Security card or other important documentation, he said.

-Quinn Donoghue

Source: therealdeal.com