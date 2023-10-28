Foreign buyers and tourism boom are boosting Japan's luxury real estate market

If the range of climate, landscapes, world-class culture, cuisine and history aren’t attractive enough, Japan offers strong value to second home buyers compared to other Asian markets.

As of October 25, 1 yen was worth US$0.0067, reaching a high of just US$0.10 in the past three years. This also helps wealth move towards luxury properties. In its 2023 annual property report, London-based real estate consultancy Knight Frank reported that buyers spending US$1 million could buy a prime property in Tokyo measuring 60 square meters or 636 square feet more than what they could get in New York. Almost double. Or almost three times that of Singapore and Hong Kong.

Luxury is on the minds of buyers in Japan right now as the sector is growing like never before. Traditionally, Japanese buyers live in simple residences, said Michael Chen, CEO of Hokkaido-based real estate company H2 Group.

According to the Savills report, the popularity of “ultra-luxury” residences has only increased in the last several years. In March, the London-based real estate firm reported that the price of such homes was stable, “only two to three times more expensive than mid-market units per tsubo.” [per 35.58 square feet] Base.”

More: a Japanese oasis in the heart of Paris

Wealthy foreign residents, who are primarily making their second homes in Tokyo, are leading this change, and prices are rising. The average price of a new central Tokyo apartment rose to a record 129.6 million yen (about US$863,000) between January and June, according to Japan’s Real Estate Economic Institute. Yet this figure was boosted by some of the more expensive units hitting the market.

It remains to be seen how luxury real estate prices in tourist areas will perform, but there is good reason to expect growth. Even though Japan’s population is expected to decline in the coming decades, tourism is a potential economic support. 2.3 million tourists visited Japan in July, the most in a single month since 2019.

Great potential may exist in tourism hotspots, where increased visitors, tight luxury inventory and commercial and infrastructure upgrades offer the potential for even greater appreciation of properties.

For example, new bullet train developments such as the Linear Chuo and 2030 Sapporo lines will better connect large metropolitan areas in Japan and, according to Savills, potentially “improve overall business productivity, as well as real estate and tourism development.” “Will open up new areas for.” , and should provide a huge windfall for the Japanese economy.

Mansion Global Boutique: 6 cozy rugs to warm up your space this season

Unlike existing homes, luxury buyers in Japan will mostly choose from new construction, most of which are in the development pipeline, Chen said. While comparatively modest properties are sometimes listed at luxury prices, they pale in comparison to the real deal on the market.

“If it is a true luxury product, it can go away quickly,” he said, adding that some people sell existing luxury properties.

For luxury buyers looking for a second home given the strong boom potential in Japan, these three markets offer the potential to benefit from a tremendous amount of development projects that will reshape the luxury real estate and tourism markets.

More: Forget the Alps – as the US dollar rises, a better currency game is possible on a chale in Japan

fukuoka

Fukuoka, located on the northern coast of Japan’s Kyushu island, is the country’s fifth largest city. Once an important port for the Silk Road trade routes, it is currently a tourist attraction due to its mix of urban life and natural beauty and world-class cuisine, although it also harbors Silicon Valley aspirations. Chen said Fukuoka is a rising city and has ambitions to become a Japanese technology hub. “The idea is that luxury real estate will follow the tech investment happening in Fukuoka,” he said. Unlike other Japanese areas, the population of Fukuoka is expected to remain stable in the coming years.

While Kenta Makishi of Sotheby’s International Realty Japan said Fukuoka has fewer luxury areas than other high-end hotspots Niseko and Kyoto, a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences opened this summer, instantly upping the scene. According to the Japanese Land Ministry Land Value Look Report, which tracks “intensively used land” like urban high-rise districts, Fukuoka residential land values ​​are projected to rise 6% or more in the second quarter of 2023. Growth slowed compared to the prior quarter when it ranged between 3% but below 6%.

Several redevelopment projects are planned to be completed throughout the decade, including the revitalization of Hakata Station and a slate of mixed-use towers in the Tenjin Station area, which will make the city more attractive and functional for tourists.

More:Foreigners eyeing a Panama Golden Visa should consider these three areas

Kyoto

Tourists know Kyoto on the island of Honshu for its traditional architecture, historic temples and shrines. Another part of Kyoto’s charm is its proximity to Tokyo, giving residents easy access (just three hours by bullet train) to one of the world’s great metropolises.

“Kyoto is known for its narrow streets and limited land availability,” Makishi said. “This limited supply of housing options in the face of increasing demand leads to higher prices.” He said Kyoto has strict bylaws, which can make it difficult to pursue new developments.

Makishi said Kyoto’s luxury buyers are divided between foreign and domestic. Due to the recent tourism boom, both are increasingly buying investment properties. According to the Land Value Look report, changes in Kyoto’s residential land value in the second quarter ranged from 0% to 3%, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Kyoto is currently seeing a boost in real estate values ​​from an integrated resort being developed in the neighboring Osaka area. A consortium led by MGM Resorts is creating a new destination for gaming and entertainment in Japan. Estimated to cost approximately US$10 billion, developers expect the integrated resort to attract 20 million annual visits once it opens in 2030.

Earlier this year, Kyoto became the first city in Japan to move forward with a vacant home tax. Proposed for 2026, vacant holiday homes are among the buildings that could be taxed annually at at least 0.7% of their dwelling value, with an additional tax based on land value. The newspaper Asahi Shimbun reports that the tax will apply to urban real estate worth 1 million yen (about US$6,700) or more, although some traditional and historic buildings will be exempt.

More: There’s still a case for financing your next trophy home – even if you can pay cash

Niseko/Hokkaido

The island of Hokkaido in northern Japan, with its light powder snow, ski resorts and long season of climbing the slopes, is known as one of the world’s great alpine regions. “Most of Southeast Asia is very hot and people want to get out of it,” Chen said.

Makishi said Niseko is growing in popularity among international tourists, especially those from Australia and other Asian countries. “The availability of high-quality accommodation options and amenities further enhances Niseko’s appeal, attracting affluent tourists who are willing to pay a premium for a premium experience.”

Although broader Hokkaido’s Q2 2023 Land Value Look report recorded price appreciation between 0% and 3%, similar to the previous quarter, Makishi said that of these three areas, Niseko has the potential for the most growth. “The interest from foreigners is increasing,” he said. “There are many development projects by well-known hotel brands, and land prices are rising.”

Knight Frank’s 2023 Ski Property Report states that typical residences include “two to three bedroom condominiums between 100 and 150 square meters in size, with average prices between US$500,000 and US$1.5 million.” A 2022 report from Phuket, Thailand-based consultancy C9 Hotelworks identifies 18 projects with residential components, including luxury hotels, under development in the Niseko area.

Chen said there is a prevailing belief among the local industry that the next real estate cycle is starting in Niseko “and this cycle may be the best cycle yet.”

Click for a more in-depth analysis of luxury lifestyle news

Source: www.mansionglobal.com