An analyst at TD Securities told Insider that foreign bond investors are “extremely concerned” about the US deficit.

The warning comes amid signs that demand for US Treasury bonds is waning.

The threat of possible dumping of US assets in Japan and China is looming over bond markets.

Foreign buyers are raising concerns about demand in the Treasury-bond market and massive federal deficits are a growing risk, according to TD Securities analyst Gennady Goldberg.

In an interview with Insider, he said yields are rising globally, which could put pressure on US rates to remain competitive.

“It’s also not helped by the fact that we can’t get our deficits under control and they continue to grow,” he said. “And that’s not encouraging for anyone, especially across the ocean. Any foreign investors I’ve talked to recently are extremely concerned about the trajectory of the U.S. deficit.”

The warning comes as the government anticipates the government will continue to increase US debt through more spending, with some observers warning of some form of default in the future. In August, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating, citing deterioration in fiscal governance.

To be sure, US bond yields have fallen sharply last week after hitting a 17-year high last month amid a massive bond selloff. But risks remain in the bond market, with many auctions of long-term Treasuries seeing lack of demand. A key test is set to take place in the 10-year and 30-year bond auctions this Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, a key advisory group to the Treasury Department warned in a report last week that there are early signs of weakening demand just as supply is about to increase.

According to Goldberg, demand for US Treasuries is facing another headwind as yields around the world have also risen.

“It’s really the rise in global interest rates that has a lot of investors worried, because for the longest time since 2008, the US was the only game in town in terms of high yield,” he told Insider. “Europe was at negative interest rates, Japan was at negative interest rates. A lot of that is gone.”

In fact, China and Japan are looming as disruptive countries in the near future, as both countries have the highest US debt globally.

The Treasury advisory group also flagged the risk that a strengthening U.S. dollar could encourage foreign central banks to reduce Treasury holdings to boost their respective currencies.

In Japan, that’s because officials are considering ending excessively loose monetary policy, a change that could force investors out of Treasuries and into Japanese bonds.

Similarly, a decline in the Chinese yuan could prompt Beijing to empty more coffers. Although there is some debate over how much China has actually sold or simply transferred to other accounts, the risks to Beijing and Tokyo of selling are severe.

“I think the threat of them selling more assets is going to be more destabilizing for the markets,” Goldberg said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com