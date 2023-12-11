Forecast for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Progress is made by lazy people who look for easier ways to get things done.”- Robert A. Heinlein.

Today, we’ll take a first look at the Building Products Group PGT Innovations, Inc. ,NYSE:PGTI, Which has been boosted by hurricane-related activity and has seen its stock rise despite a decline in the housing sector in 2023. One reason for its increase in the last two months was report Rival Miller made a $1.9 billion buyout offer that was rejected, but PGT Innovations was valued at $33.00 per share, where the stock currently stands.

Can PGTI rally continue? An analysis is given below.

search for alpha

Company Overview:

PGT Innovations is headquartered in North Venice, Florida. The company manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors and garage doors. PGT Innovations is known for its highly engineered and technologically advanced products that can withstand the toughest weather conditions on Earth and is headquartered near the spot where Hurricane Ian made landfall in 2022. The southeast part of the country accounts for about three-quarters of total sales. While the remaining part is from the western region. The stock is currently trading right around the $33 per share buyout offer reported in October and has an estimated market capitalization of $1.9 billion.

Third Quarter Results:

PGT Innovation posts its Q3 Number On 2 November. The company delivered non-GAAP profit of 66 cents per share as revenue rose four percent year-over-year to $400 million. Net income increased 29% from 3Q2022 to $38 million. Both the top and bottom results were well above the consensus estimate. However, management lowered its Q4 sales guidance to $325 million to $350 million, below the then-analyst consensus of $355 million.

november company presentation

Sales in the Southeast region increased 16% to $303 million compared to 3Q2022. However, $12 million in 3Q2022 revenue was postponed to the next quarter due to Hurricane Ian. Sales in the western region fell one percent to $97 million. Slow sales of existing and new homes remain a hurdle, but the company saw solid repair and renovation demand in the quarter. 37% of total sales in the quarter came from new construction, while repair and renovation-related sales made up the bulk of revenue. It should be noted that the western region is more associated with new construction.

november company presentation

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $78 million, up 15% from the same period a year earlier. Leadership estimates fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA will fall to between $51 million and $57 million. company announced A new CFO days after the release of third quarter earnings.

november company presentation

Analyst Comment and Balance Sheet:

Since posting third-quarter results, both Truist Financial ($38 price target) and Deutsche Bank ($42 price target) have reissued buy ratings on the stock. Truist commented on the buyout offer reported in October, saying that if it had occurred, an offer of $36 would have been made.That may be what investors would like to see for an offer.,

Just over one percent of the outstanding float in shares is currently held short. Many insiders have often been short sellers of equities in 2023. So far in the second half of this year, they have collectively disposed of more than $500,000 worth of equities. PGT Innovations ended the third quarter with $38 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, as well as $176 million of credit available on the revolving facility. The company listed more than $630 million of long-term debt in its third quarter 10-Q, Net interest expense in the third quarter was slightly more than $7.7 million. PGT Innovation’s principal debt maturities are due in a few years.

november company presentation

The company generated operating cash flow of $80 million in the third quarter, an all-time record. PGT Innovations used this cash flow to pay off $39 million in revolving debt and spent another $30 million to buy back stock. Through the first nine months of 2023, management has repurchased $75 million worth of its own shares. PGT Innovations has $175 million remaining on its existing stock buyback authorization program.

Decision:

The company earned a profit of $1.92 per share on sales of $1.49 billion in fiscal year 2022. current analyst firm consensus Earnings rise to $2.15 per share in fiscal 2023 despite flat sales growth. The project projects profits of $2.44 per share in fiscal year 2024 on five percent revenue growth.

A large part of the stock’s rally over the past two months seemed to be tied to that rumored buyout offer. The bid was not discussed or brought up by analysts in the company’s third quarter earnings call, it should be noted. Given slowing sales growth, continued challenges in the housing market due to high mortgage rates, and an economy that will slow significantly or potentially enter recession in 2024; PGT Innovations, Inc. at current levels. It’s hard to see much value in its shares. The stock trades at over 15x FY2023E EPS in a cyclical industry. The company appears to be well-run, but it also has a good debt load on its balance sheet.

I don’t see any advantage in these new watches. They don’t go faster than vehicles made 100 years ago.”- Henry Ford.

Source: seekingalpha.com