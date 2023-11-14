Forecast: Apple to launch two OLED iPad Pros, 12.9-inch Air in early 2024



At least according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 2024 will be a busy year for Apple and iPad users. In a report posted on Medium (free account required), Kuo presented his forecast for the iPad market next year, eyeing new and improved versions of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the regular iPad.

ipad pro

The hottest predictions focus on the iPad Pro. The displays on the 2024 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pro models will switch from LED and mini-LED to OLED, respectively, a move that promises more accurate colors, higher contrast, better sharpness, higher refresh rates, and lower power consumption. Is. , the analyst said.

The new iPad Pros will feature Apple’s M3 processor, which is an upgrade to the existing M2 chip. Kuo also said that the tablet will have an improved form factor, though he did not specify what exact changes would be in store.

The OLED display for the new Pro versions will adopt a tandem design with an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) backplane, the same backplane used on the iPhone 15 Pro phones. This means that the new OLED tablet displays will outperform existing LED and mini-LED models in both performance and power consumption.

The new iPad Pros were initially scheduled to hit the market in the first quarter of 2024. But Kuo said the rollout has been delayed to the first quarter or even the second quarter of the year due to production issues with OLED panel modules.

According to Kuo, prices are still up in the air. If the price of the new 10.9-inch iPad Air remains the same and the new 12.9-inch Air is naturally more expensive than its smaller cousin, Apple will need to maintain the price gap between the iPad Air and iPad Pro. In that case, the price of the Pro model may increase.

Kuo estimates that shipments of new iPad Pros will range from 6 to 8 million units in 2024. Shipments will be slightly lower than the existing Pro models due to their higher prices and potential cannibalization from the 12.9-inch iPad Air.

ipad air

Talking about the iPad Air, according to Kuo, two new versions of this model are scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2024. The 12.9-inch Air is a brand new model. Although it will stick with LEDs rather than going mini-LED, it will use an oxide backplane (similar to the existing mini-LED iPad Pro). The 10.9-inch iPad Air will use an A-Si (amorphous silicon) backplane. Oxide backplanes provide better display performance than a-Si backplanes.

ipad mini

Kuo did not provide any concrete details on the 2024 iPad mini. Their only forecast is that mass production of next year’s iPad mini models will be delayed until the second quarter, which is a change from the previous estimate for the first quarter.

The new 11th generation iPad will also begin mass production in the second quarter of next year, while the 9th generation released in 2021 will reach the end of its life before the end of 2024.

Kuo estimates total iPad shipments next year will be 52 to 54 million, up from 50 million this year, but down from 63 million shipments in 2022. Shipments have fallen from their peak in 2022 due to declining demand and the shift to remote workers. User experience for entertainment and productivity.

Although Kuo’s report is naturally based on his own predictions rather than any news announced by Apple, the analyst has a reputation for accuracy. Sourced from contacts in Apple’s supply chain, Kuo has a proven track record of reliable information on upcoming Apple products.

Otherwise, the launch of a new iPad is a safe bet for 2024. Apple won’t unveil a new tablet until 2022, making 2023 the first year without a new iPad since 2010. The iPad and iPad Pro were last updated in October 2022, the iPad Air in March 2022, and the iPad mini in September 2021.

One problem is that the global tablet market may have seen better days, with shipments falling 14.2% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year, according to IDC. Waiting until next year to release new iPad versions could work in Apple’s favor, assuming the market improves.

“Unfortunately tablets have always found themselves in an awkward middle ground between PCs and smartphones, and that’s putting pressure on the market,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “However, the most successful tablet manufacturers have realized that a tablet works best when paired with a PC or smartphone rather than within it, and thus we expect other tablet manufacturers to also offer a more integrated software and services experience.” “We will follow this up, although it will take some time to come together.”

