Ford’s UAW deal could ease labor conflict during transition to electric vehicles

When autoworkers went on strike in September, executives at major U.S. automakers warned that the union’s demands could significantly weaken their ability to compete in a rapidly changing industry. The chief executive of Ford Motor said that the company may have to end its investment in electric vehicles.

Now the future doesn’t look so bleak as Ford and the United Automobile Workers union have reached a tentative agreement that is likely to serve as a template for the deals the union eventually strikes with General Motors and the maker of Ram, Jeep and Stellantis. Arrives with. chrysler.

Ford’s costs will increase under the terms of the new contract, which includes a 25 percent raise over four and a half years, better retirement benefits and other provisions. But analysts say this increase should be manageable. He said what matters more for the company’s prospects is how innovative and efficient the company is at designing and producing cars and technology that can compete with offerings from Tesla, which is the auto industry’s hottest The fastest growing segment is dominated by electric vehicles.

“They haven’t agreed to anything that would take away their competitiveness,” said Joshua Murray, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University and author of a book on the issue. He said the deal could also help Ford to some extent as the four-year contract ensures that there will be no labor strife during the intensive phase of transition to electric vehicles.

“They’re not going to get involved in a labor struggle when they’re dealing with technological change,” Mr Murray said.

About 17,000 Ford workers who were on strike are expected to return to factories soon, out of a total of 57,000 UAW employees at the company. At UAW Local 900 in Wayne, Michigan, across the street from the Ford plant, which was one of the first three factories to be hit by the UAW, workers were disposing of signs, firewood, and bottled water to be used for picket lines. Was stored.

“This is the best contract I’ve seen in my 30 years with Ford,” said Robert Carter, 49, who works with engineers to set up work stations on the assembly line. He said younger workers who were making significantly less than the top wage of $32 an hour would see the biggest impact from the new contract; Their wages will increase to more than $40 an hour over the next four and a half years.

“For some people, their wages are going to almost double,” he said. “How can you tell it’s not big enough?”

Despite the large wage increases, Wall Street was confident that Ford could handle the financial burden. The carmaker’s shares were little changed Thursday afternoon, a sign that investors view the labor agreement as meeting expectations. Barclays analysts estimate the annual cost of wage increases, improved retirement benefits and other measures will be $1 billion to $2 billion annually by the end of the four-year contract, or about 1 percent of sales.

Some analysts were more pessimistic, saying Ford’s costs could put it at a significant loss, perhaps prompting the company to move more production to Mexico.

“It disrupts a very competitive market,” said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive. “I think it’s definitely a compromise that will either limit Ford’s performance in the future or force them to consider alternatives.”

During contentious negotiations, Ford complained that a big raise for workers would put it behind Tesla in the electric vehicle market. Sales of Ford’s two main battery-powered models, the F-150 Lightning truck and the Mustang Mach-E sport-utility vehicle, have been disappointing this year, and the company recently withdrew plans to increase production of the Lightning.

But Tesla and other automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan and Honda that don’t have unions at factories in the United States may now face pressure to raise wages, erasing any cost advantages they may have. Could.

The UAW has declared its intention to try to organize those factories. The wage agreement with Ford, the largest increase in compensation the union has achieved in decades, is likely to serve as a powerful advertisement for collective bargaining.

“Elon Musk would do well to pay attention to this,” said Madeline Janis, executive director of Jobs to Move America, an advocacy group with close ties to organized labor. “Hyundai and Toyota would be better off paying attention to this. This is a new era where workers are standing up.

Tesla, the company that Mr. Musk runs, and other carmakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen that do not have union workers in the United States may decide to pass wage increases in advance to keep labor organizers at bay. .

“One strategy to prevent union organizing is to raise wages,” said Rebecca Collins Givhan, an associate professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University.

Ms. Givhan and others said the decisive factor in the electric vehicle market will be the ability of Ford, GM and Stellantis to create innovative products. This is the responsibility of management, not the assembly line workers.

“It’s clear that these companies have work to do in the electric vehicle market,” Ms. Givhan said. “There is nothing in this contract that creates any barriers.”

In addition to the 25 percent wage increase, the contract gives Ford’s hourly workers cost-of-living wage adjustments, major benefits on pensions and job security, and the right to strike during plant closings. The union had initially demanded a 40 percent salary increase.

Ford has not yet set a date for restarting the plants that were closed due to the strike. The company had previously said it could take up to four weeks to reach full production. Ford also needs about 600 suppliers to resume production and deliver parts.

“Bringing a plant back is much more difficult than taking it down,” Bryce Currie, vice president of Americas manufacturing at Ford, said this month.

Workers at the Wayne plant, which makes the Ranger pickup and Bronco sport-utility vehicle, had not received orders to return to work Thursday, but were expected to be back on the assembly line next week.

Walter Robinson, 57, has worked at the Wayne plant for 34 years and expects to retire by the end of the new contract. But he said his three children work for Ford and would benefit greatly from the new terms.

“My daughter has only been here two years and it’s going to take years for her to get a top salary,” he said. “This will help him a lot. “This will make life better for all of them.”

