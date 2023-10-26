Ford workers return to work after UAW reaches out to GM, Stellantis

Striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) at the General Motors Lansing Delta plant picket in Delta Township, Michigan US on September 29, 2023. Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 26 (Reuters) – Ford (FN) autoworkers were set to go back to work after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a temporary labor agreement with the company late on Wednesday.

Ford was the first of Detroit’s Big Three carmakers to negotiate a resolution to a strike by 45,000 workers since mid-September, with a deal potentially pending an agreement with General Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLAM). Will establish a pattern for reaching out. .mi).

The UAW met with the GM Thursday morning and was scheduled to meet with Stellantis later in the day. Sources with knowledge of the matter say GM and the UAW are very close on economic issues.

The Ford agreement, which still has to be approved by union members, includes a 25% pay raise over the life of the 4-1/2-year contract, increased retirement contributions, and eliminating low-wage tiers for workers. Parts operations at Ford. It also reduced the time to top pay from eight to three years, and the UAW won the right to strike if the plant closed.

The UAW told Ford workers that they would return to work before ratification. Ford is starting to recall its workers as it works to restart three of its assembly plants that were on strike.

The Ford contract stands as a significant victory for contract workers, one of many achieved this year as workers have walked out or threatened to strike in a variety of industries such as rail, entertainment, shipping and casinos.

A bigger issue remains the fate of battery plant workers, which the UAW did not discuss when outlining the deal on Wednesday.

Last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley accused the UAW of holding the labor deal “hostage” to force the automaker to pay workers at new battery plants the same top wages as workers at assembly plants.

The deal reverses concessions agreed to by the union in a series of contracts since 2007, when GM and the former Chrysler were headed for bankruptcy, and Ford was mortgaged on assets to stay afloat. But it still falls short of the 40% wage increase, 32-hour-work week and return of defined benefit pensions initially sought by the UAW.

The companies are now collectively better off, although they all have said excessive wage increases could hinder their ability to compete against low-cost makers, including Tesla (TSLA.O), the leading seller of electric vehicles, in the coming years. Will do.

The UAW said that when compounding and cost-of-living increases are taken into account, the deal equates to an overall wage increase of more than 33%.

“We know this breaks records,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a video address Wednesday night. “We know this will change lives. But what happens next is up to you all.”

The UAW asked striking Ford workers to return to their jobs during the ratification process. That means production of the Ford Super Duty pickup, Ford Bronco and Explorer SUVs, and Ranger trucks could resume this week.

“We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW on a new labor contract covering our U.S. operations,” Farley said.

Ford was down 1.7% and GM was down 1.4% in trading Thursday.

GM and Stellantis said in statements Wednesday that they were working to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.

