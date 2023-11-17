Ford union workers ratify UAW deal, ending historic negotiations with Detroit automakers

Members of the United Auto Workers at Ford Motor have ratified a new labor contract.

Most Ford facilities overwhelmingly approved the deal, which, like GM and Stellantis, includes at least a 25% wage increase.

The contract ratification comes just weeks after automakers and the union reached tentative deals, ending a nearly six-week targeted strike by the UAW.

Members of the United Auto Workers union hold a picket outside the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 26, 2023.

DETROIT – Union members at Ford Motor approved a tentative agreement Friday, ending contentious contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and Detroit automakers.

General Motors workers approved an agreement Thursday and Stellantis workers endorsed their agreement, according to preliminary vote results published Friday by the union, making the UAW-Ford workers among the automakers that ratified their agreement. Was last from.

According to the UAW’s vote tracker, which has still to be finalized, the Ford deal was supported by 68.2% of the approximately 35,000 Ford autoworkers who voted. There were still a few small facilities left to finalize voting, but those locations did not have enough staff to make up the difference of more than 12,600 votes.

The local UAW chapter representing every Ford plant except a small parts facility in Florida and the automaker’s giant Kentucky truck plant voted in favor of the agreement by Friday afternoon. The plant that led the way to ratification was the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan, with about 2,700 members voting in support of the deal with 78.7%, according to the union’s vote tracker.

Ford and the UAW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The contract ratification comes just weeks after automakers and the union reached tentative deals, ending a nearly six-week targeted strike by the UAW. The strikes, which began on September 15, included targeted work stoppages that spread from plant to plant as a means of increasing pressure on automakers.

Preliminary results from Stellantis showed 68.4% support from hourly employees polled. At GM, the vote received 54.7% approval.

Due to the demographics of the company’s workforce, GM’s turnout was somewhat close. The automaker has the highest number of traditional workers on a percentage basis compared to its crosstown rivals. Such workers have expressed disapproval of the wage increases offered to them by the deals compared to those offered by new hires. They were also dissatisfied with pension contributions and retirement benefits.

Still, the agreements are record-setting for the union, which was far more confrontational and strategic during the negotiations than in recent history, as promised by UAW President Sean Fain, who began leading the union in March. Was.

The deals include wage increases of at least 25%, the return of cost-of-living adjustments and other economic reforms. The union said the reforms are valued at more than four times the gains from the 2019 contract and provide more base wage increases than workers have received in the past 22 years.

For the union and Fain, the deal and related economic benefits help efforts to bolster the union’s ranks through organizing for future jobs such as at battery plants and other non-union automakers operating in the US.

For companies as well as their investors, contracts represent the top end of forecast increases in labor costs.

In October Ford CFO John Lawler said the UAW deal, if approved by members, would add $850 to $900 to costs per vehicle assembled. He said Ford will work to “find productivity and efficiency and cost reductions across the company” to offset additional costs and meet previously announced profitability goals.

