Ford, UAW negotiators reach labor agreement, pending union leadership approval

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain (right) and UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock (left) lead a march outside Stellantis’ Ram 1500 plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, after the union called for a strike at the plant on October 23, 2023. Led.

Michael Wayland/CNBC

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union and Ford Motor have agreed in principle to the terms of a tentative agreement that would end a nearly six-week strike at the automaker, sources with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday. .

A tentative agreement pending approval by UAW leaders could be announced as soon as Wednesday night, according to two sources, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Any deal would still need to be approved by a simple majority of Ford’s 57,000 union-represented workers.

According to sources, the automaker and the union took part in intense bargaining on Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to finalize a record deal.

A spokesman for Ford, which for weeks has offered the best offers of any of Detroit’s three automakers, declined to comment on the talks early Wednesday except to say negotiations were ongoing. A UAW spokesman did not respond for comment.

This week’s talks included a proposal for at least a 25% pay increase over the life of the deal, as well as other improved benefits previously disclosed by the union and the company, two sources confirmed to CNBC.

The negotiations between the UAW and Ford, as well as its crosstown rivals General Motors and Stellantis, are largely ongoing over the economics of the deal after both sides failed to reach a new contract covering 146,000 autoworkers by a Sept. 14 deadline Are.

The union began negotiations with all three automakers simultaneously, breaking recent history when UAW leaders bargained with each automaker individually, selecting a dominant company to focus efforts on and The remaining deals were then separated by a major temporary agreement.

However, a temporary agreement with Ford will likely be used as a template for negotiations with Stellantis and GM. The union this week expanded strikes against both automakers at major plants.

Ford reported its third-quarter results after markets closed on Thursday.

Source: www.cnbc.com