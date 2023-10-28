Ford to delay second of two EV battery plants in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) — Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of production at one of its two side-by-side electric vehicle battery plants in Hardin County, Kentucky, Ford executives told Wall Street analysts Thursday.

Amid uncertainty about EV demand, the company is ramping up planned EV investments to $12 billion, including a delayed Kentucky plant.

Each of the twin plants in Glendale, Ky., is projected to employ 2,500 workers. BlueOval SK, Ford’s joint venture with Korean partner SK On, has started hiring for the first plant, which is still on track to start production in 2025.

The second plant, known as Kentucky 2, was originally scheduled to come online in 2026, but Ford and SK On now have no estimate for when work on the second plant will begin.

Ursula Madden of BlueOval said, "Demand for electric vehicles in the US continues to grow, but not at expected levels.

Madden said BlueOval will continue construction of SK Kentucky 2 “to ensure the construction site is safe.”

“Our ultimate goals have not changed, but the timeline to reach those goals has been modified,” Madden said.

This announcement will not impact the BlueOval SK plant in Stanton, Tennessee. Like its Kentucky counterpart, the Tennessee plant is also on track to begin production in 2025.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said on the company’s earnings call that Ford is still committed to electric vehicles and will make significant progress with its second- and third-generation EVs that will come to market over the next several years.

The company currently sells three all-electric models, what it calls the “first generation” of its EV business. They are the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning Pickup and E-Transit Work Van.

With future generations of EVs, “we have a completely different approach,” which will improve sales and profits, Farley said.

Ford recently backed off its previously stated goals for EVs, saying it is uncertain when it will reach its goal of producing 2 million EVs annually.

