Ford sets new EV sales record in November as Lightning becomes best-selling electric truck

Sales of the Lightning electric pickup surged 113% last month, helping Ford set a new record for EV sales in November. Ford is now the second best-selling EV brand in the US behind Tesla.

Ford sets new record for EV sales in November

Ford CEO Jim Farley reported Friday that F-150 Lightning sales broke monthly sales records last month.

F-150 Lightning sales more than doubled (+113%) in November, with 4,393 units sold. With the increase, Ford’s Lightning has become the best-selling electric pickup as of November, overtaking the Rivian R1T.

Ford sold more Lightning models last month than it did in the entire third quarter (3,503 units sold). Electric production was limited in the third quarter as Ford retooled its EV plant in Michigan.

In September, a Ford spokesperson said Electrek Lightning production “is beginning to ramp up after a six-week shutdown for the expansion of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.” The spokesperson said Lightning deliveries were limited in July and August.

Overall, Ford sold 8,958 EVs in November (+43.2% year over year), which is a new record. Mustang Mach-E sales also increased 21.3%, with 4,294 units sold.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

The electric crossover drove Ford to a third-quarter record with sales of 5,872 units, representing more than 70% of EV sales.

According to Andrew Frick, vice president of sales distribution, Ford is increasing Mach-E production throughout the year starting in the late second quarter with “improved Mustang Mach-E inventory flow.”

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

Total sales declined 0.5% last month (145,559), with ICE vehicle sales down 6.5%. Meanwhile, Ford’s hybrid sales grew 75.2%, putting it in the top three (Toyota, Honda, Ford). Lightning and hybrid versions accounted for a quarter of F-150 sales last month.

It’s good to see some positive news from Ford on the EV front. Despite record-setting performance, Ford is cutting many EV investments.

Ford’s CFO, John Lawler, revealed on the company’s Q3 earnings call that the company has “removed some production of the Mustang Mach-E.”

“We are slowing down a number of investments in Michigan, including an EV battery plant,” Lawler said. Ford is delaying spending totaling about $12 billion.

Ford’s Lightning is getting several new competitors, with the Tesla Cybertruck launching next year and the Chevy Silverado RST EV pickup arriving next year.

To compete, the company introduced a new “Flash” trim for the 2024 lineup that pulls favorite features from the XLT and Lariat models. This includes a battery with an extended range of up to 320 miles, a tech-packed interior, Ford’s Tow Tech package, and a heat pump, with pricing starting at $70,000.

Ford is running a significant promotion on its Lightning EV pickup with incentives up to $15,000.

Ready to get behind the wheel of one of Ford’s EVs? We can help you find the best deal at your nearest dealer. Check out our links below to get started with a 2023 or 2024 model today.

